Here's where Coronation Street fans recognised Bistro psychic from

Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for a brand new series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.It was announced on BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 August) that actor and former singer Kym Marsh will be joining Will Mellor in participating in the competition.Marsh shot to fame as a member of pop band Hear’Say after winning ITV talent series Popstars, but is best known for her role of Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.Speaking about her appointment, Marsh said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! “I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”This year’s series of Strictly will be the BBC competition’s 20th run. The most recent series, which concluded in December 2021, was won by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC on 10 September.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO