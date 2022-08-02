Here's where Coronation Street fans recognised Bistro psychic from

Read on www.digitalspy.com
Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Will Mellor and Kym Marsh will be the first two celebrity contestants for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC announced Thursday. The pair will join the popular British dance competition for Season 20, which is set to premiere in the U.K. in September.
How would you currently rate Coronation Street?
Not terrible, but not good either. Distinctly average for me at the moment. The show needs a new producer with fresh ideas. Easy with Ty,Fuzz and Phill crap and then Aud's Money crap and even worse Angry little Kev and Stephen scenes.... Dims little Dimmer Need I go on?. Posts:...
Coronation Street's Ryan Connor betrayed after insurance scam arrest
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Ryan Connor found himself arrested, abandoned and betrayed in tonight's (August 3) episodes. Debbie Webster roped Ryan in to staging a fake robbery at the Bistro in order to get the insurance money to pay out Ed Bailey's insurance. She thought she'd got away with it when Ed revealed the CCTV wouldn't have been affected by the power cut as he fitted it to a different system.
EastEnders a Disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor?
Like Maggie Steed before her Eastenders has proved to be a disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor. The 83 year old Actress is a far better Actor than what she has been given on EE but she hasn't been given a chance and is the latest in a long line of Older Actors have been wasted on the Show.
Are you enjoying EastEnders at present?
**Remember folks not all of us have watched the box set on the iplayer so please no spoilers**. They are introducing the new characters gradually rather than all at once. They are wrapping up some plot strands that have been left hanging for some time. They are making more balance...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: Everyone We Know Is Leaving in Summer 2022
'Days of Our Lives' will see big casting changes this summer with the departure of several big-name actors.
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation
Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Big Brother announcer addresses whether he will return for ITV2 reboot
Big Brother announcer Marcus Bentley has addressed whether he will return for the ITV2 reboot. While presenters have come and gone throughout the franchise over the past 22 years, Bentley's iconic voice has been a constant – reminding viewers of the day, or which housemate is talking to a chicken.
Strictly 2022: Kym Marsh named as second celebrity contestant for new series
Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for a brand new series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.It was announced on BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 August) that actor and former singer Kym Marsh will be joining Will Mellor in participating in the competition.Marsh shot to fame as a member of pop band Hear’Say after winning ITV talent series Popstars, but is best known for her role of Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.Speaking about her appointment, Marsh said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! “I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”This year’s series of Strictly will be the BBC competition’s 20th run. The most recent series, which concluded in December 2021, was won by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC on 10 September.
Predictions for Emmerdale’s 50th Anniversary
). And Queen Meena could make a triumphant return to the Dales. I think all of those things will happen😆! Is Amelia’s baby due in October? Like Diana , I’m hoping Queen Meena will make a very camp, OTT return which will involve the stunt - where the death/s will occur!
Is Chad Duell Leaving ‘General Hospital’? The Actor’s Absence Explained
'General Hospital' fans worry that Chad Duell may be leaving after the Michael Corinthos role is recast with another actor.
Where does Luca from Love Island live and is it far from Gemma Owen?
Love Island is rounding off some of its final episodes in 2022. As the final looms, fans are wanting to know more about the places that the Islanders are going to head back to including where Luca from Love Island lives. Luca Bish and Gemma Owen’s romance has been followed by viewers and some are rooting for the pair to win.
EastEnders - Which character is the most overrated in history? (Outside forums)
Her character overall never really added much value despite me loving her alcoholism story. Mick Carter started well but the Carter marriage didn't need to be torn apart and they didn't need the pub back. Danny Dyer can't act in my opinion but wearing a pink dressing gown and doing...
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Pairing Predictions Thread
Seeing as it's that time of year again, I hope nobody minds me starting this thread. If the Kym Marsh and Tony Adams rumours are true, I’d go for:. This is very likely to be changed depending on if they’re in and who else is announced 😅. Kym...
Corrie Actress quits
Millie Gibson has quit her role as Kelly Neelan and will leave in the Autumn. They certainly got their use out of the character. Best of luck to Millie. Now is the time to finally wrap up Gary's story - have him die protecting Kelly from all the thugs he has on his back. Have Kelly leave as she feels guilty and just wants to move on from Weatherfield.
