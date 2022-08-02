Read on literock973.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
literock973.com
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
literock973.com
Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca is hoping the sixth time is the charm. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says five previous entries to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which began under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, did not win. They’re going to try again. It’s...
literock973.com
East Green Street will see overnight construction work beginning Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overnight construction is happening soon in Ithaca. Water service installation will reduce the 100 block of East Green Street to one lane next week. Crews will work from 6pm to 6am.The project starts Monday night and is expected to wrap Wednesday morning.
literock973.com
Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
literock973.com
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
literock973.com
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
literock973.com
Cortland PD replacing three older vehicles
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — New vehicles are coming to the Cortland Police Department. The Cortland Voice reports three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes are in Syracuse being fitted with technology for police vehicles. Cortland Police Chief Paul Sandy says each vehicle had a price tag of about 43-thousand-dollars and are replacing three older vehicles that all racked up over 100-thousand miles.
literock973.com
Cornell professor cites three reasons for falling gas prices
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have been slowly falling day by day since mid-June. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell. He says there are a few reasons for the drop. The President’s recent trip overseas also helped. In one month, Ithaca’s gas prices are down...
RELATED PEOPLE
literock973.com
Ithaca Artists Market
The 30th Ithaca Artist Market returns to Steamboat Landing in Ithaca Friday, August 12th!. Community Arts Partnership Grant and Program Director Robin Schwartz gives us a preview!
literock973.com
Heat advisory Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A heat advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The National Weather Service issuing the urgent weather warning for Thursday. Governor Hochul also sent a notice statewide. High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illness, and a heat index reaching or exceeding 100 is expected. Officials advise staying hydrated, staying cool. and checking on the most vulnerable. Never leave pets or children in vehicles. The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
literock973.com
Wegmans: “Peach-apalooza!”
The delicious Pennsylvania peaches are in along with all sorts of great local produce like sweet corn and tomatoes and amazing goat cheese!
literock973.com
Cinemapolis: Now playing
Two new movies debut at Cinemapolis in downtown Ithaca this weekend!. Executive Director Brett Bossard gives us a preview and explains why the theater is CLOSED today (it’s a good thing!)
Comments / 0