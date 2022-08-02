Dukascopy expands crypto CFD suite with 405 new stocks

Read on financefeeds.com
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
financefeeds.com
Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
financefeeds.com
Crypto trading volume halved at Swiss Exchange
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a sharp decline in trading activities for July 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Is Not A Registered Corporation, Philippines’ SEC Warns
Binance is again in the spotlight after it caught the attention of regulators – this time, from the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission – who cautioned against investing with the global exchange. The warning was included in a letter sent to the SEC by Infrawatch PH, a...
financefeeds.com
Coinbase introduces Ethereum staking rewards for US institutions
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, will open an option for its US domestic institutional clients to stake Ethereum (ETH). This move, which Coinbase says it provides another crypto on-ramp to institutions looking to enter the crypto space, comes in anticipation of the Ethereum network’s long-promised shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to the proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
financefeeds.com
Revolut expands crypto offering in UK and Europe with addition of 20 tokens
Revolut said it is exploring ways to introduce crypto withdrawals in Europe to allow customers to send out their tokens from Revolut to external wallets and exchanges. Revolut has expanded the financial superapp’s investment offering with the release of 22 new crypto tokens, represents a growth of 8 times compared to the beginning of the year 2021.
bloomberglaw.com
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)
Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
Dai or Die: ‘Payment Stablecoins’ and Why the Taxonomy of Crypto Matters
With a market capitalization of almost $7.5 billion, Maker’s Dai token is the 12th largest cryptocurrency overall, and the fourth-largest stablecoin behind Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USD Coin and Binance USD. But if the cryptocurrency regulation bill a pair of U.S. senators introduced in June — the “Responsible...
americanmilitarynews.com
China fires 11+ ballistic missiles toward Taiwan, Japan
Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rocket forces launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Taiwan and Japan on Thursday. The missile drills came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, announced on Thursday that “combat units of...
u.today
Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Launched by CME
Chicago-based CME Group is on track to launch euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, according to a Thursday press release. They will be launched in late August, the company’s announcement says. Tim McCourt, senior managing director, global head of equity and FX products at CME Group, claims that the Europe,...
biztoc.com
BlackRock Announces Bitcoin Partnership With Coinbase Amid Crypto Industry Turmoil
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, announced a partnership with Coinbase Global on Thursday. institutional clients who also own digital assets on Coinbase will now be able to use Aladdin to manage their portfolios. For now, the partnership applies only to bitcoin. Client demand will determine how the partnership will expand to other digital assets.
