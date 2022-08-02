ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukascopy expands crypto CFD suite with 405 new stocks

By abdelaziz Fathi
 2 days ago
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators

Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion

Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
STOCKS
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Crypto trading volume halved at Swiss Exchange

Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a sharp decline in trading activities for July 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Binance Is Not A Registered Corporation, Philippines’ SEC Warns

Binance is again in the spotlight after it caught the attention of regulators – this time, from the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission – who cautioned against investing with the global exchange. The warning was included in a letter sent to the SEC by Infrawatch PH, a...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Coinbase introduces Ethereum staking rewards for US institutions

Coinbase​, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, will open an option for its US domestic institutional clients to stake Ethereum (ETH). This move, which Coinbase says it provides another crypto on-ramp to institutions looking to enter the crypto space, comes in anticipation of the Ethereum network’s long-promised shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to the proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Revolut expands crypto offering in UK and Europe with addition of 20 tokens

Revolut said it is exploring ways to introduce crypto withdrawals in Europe to allow customers to send out their tokens from Revolut to external wallets and exchanges. Revolut has expanded the financial superapp’s investment offering with the release of 22 new crypto tokens, represents a growth of 8 times compared to the beginning of the year 2021.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)

Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

China fires 11+ ballistic missiles toward Taiwan, Japan

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rocket forces launched multiple ballistic missiles toward Taiwan and Japan on Thursday. The missile drills came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, announced on Thursday that “combat units of...
POLITICS
u.today

Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Launched by CME

Chicago-based CME Group is on track to launch euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, according to a Thursday press release. They will be launched in late August, the company’s announcement says. Tim McCourt, senior managing director, global head of equity and FX products at CME Group, claims that the Europe,...
CURRENCIES
biztoc.com

BlackRock Announces Bitcoin Partnership With Coinbase Amid Crypto Industry Turmoil

BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, announced a partnership with Coinbase Global on Thursday. institutional clients who also own digital assets on Coinbase will now be able to use Aladdin to manage their portfolios. For now, the partnership applies only to bitcoin. Client demand will determine how the partnership will expand to other digital assets.
MARKETS

