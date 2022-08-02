It is important that karate can be practiced by the young and old, men and women alike. -— Gichin Funakoshi. That renowned quote by the founder of Shotokan karate-do who is considered a “father of modern karate” goes a long way in the thinking of Buster Cotten, Sensei of Cotten’s Karate in Jonesboro was proven at the 2022 United State Karate Alliance World Championships held in New Orleans on July 21-24.

JONESBORO, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO