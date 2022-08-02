Read on lincolnparishjournal.com
Puljak appointed new Tech dean for College of Liberal Arts
This fall quarter, Louisiana Tech University will welcome a new Dean with a familiar name to the College of Liberal Arts. Karl Puljak, current Director of the School of Design, has been named the College’s new Dean. His tenure will begin Sept. 2. “Karl’s vision of collaboration and the...
Durrett: “I am very proud of our students.”
Lincoln Parish School Board Superintendent Ricky Durrett teased some good news that will be coming out this morning about parish LEAP scores during the conclusion of Tuesday nights LPSB monthly meeting. “Leap scores will come out and be public (today),” said Durrett. “I think we are going to have really...
Community rallies for #SAWYERSTRONG
A very young man in our very own Lincoln Parish is showing all what it means to be a fighter and an overcomer. Sawyer Hunt, son of Brandon and Brittany Hunt, is the very definition of southern boy. Sawyer is 3 years old and lives with his mom and dad and his four siblings: Felicity (14), Cash (12), River (5) and Lennon Grace (2).
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of not-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Saturday, August 6. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Ruston Farmers...
Cotten’s Karate strong at USKA World Championships
It is important that karate can be practiced by the young and old, men and women alike. -— Gichin Funakoshi. That renowned quote by the founder of Shotokan karate-do who is considered a “father of modern karate” goes a long way in the thinking of Buster Cotten, Sensei of Cotten’s Karate in Jonesboro was proven at the 2022 United State Karate Alliance World Championships held in New Orleans on July 21-24.
LA Tech Athletics marks fundraising growth in FY22
Many academic and athletic achievements for Louisiana Tech Athletics, including three Conference USA championships and a record number of student-athletes recognized on the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, served as highlights for the 2021-22 academic year. The success that LA Tech student-athletes continue to experience in the classroom and in...
Lincoln Parish shows strong growth in LEAP scores
Lincoln Parish students in grade 3 through 8 made a nice rebound in their 2021-22 Louisiana Educational Assessment Program scores released by the state on Wednesday. After a one-year hiatus of LEAP testing during the 2019-20 academic year which was cut short due to Covid 19, the state resumed testing in 2020-21. And as most people expected, scores dropped across the state due to a number of factors, mostly pertaining to the interruption of traditional classroom attendance due to continued issues from Covid.
Ruston SweeTees finish top 4 at World Series
After capturing the Louisiana SweeTees X-Play State Championship in Tioga in the middle of July, the Ruston SweeTees had an impressive showing at the SweeTees World Series in Alexandria last weekend. The 6-and-under team fell to Alabama in its first game of the double elimination event before defeating Mississippi 19-9...
Tech’s Turner named to 247 Sports 30 Under 30
Louisiana Tech Safeties Coach Paul Turner was recently announced to the 247 Sports 30 Under 30 list, the organization announced Monday. The list is drafted by 247’s contacts across the industry to find college football’s best and brightest coaches under the age of 30. Turner is currently in...
Bradley, Jones facing off in Grambling mayor’s race
Editor’s Note: This article is the second of two previewing the city of Grambling mayoral race. With the Nov. 8 elections approaching, candidates can contact the Lincoln Parish Journal for advertising rates at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Edward Jones and Alvin Bradley once worked together as Grambling’s City Councilmen. Now they’re...
National Weather Service recognizes Grambling State as StormReady
As he’s met incoming freshmen and their parents during Summer Orientation sessions, new Grambling State University (GSU) Police Chief Rodney Demery has stressed that his department’s primary job is to make sure GSU students, faculty and staff are kept safe. Potential safety hazards can come in many different...
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
Remembering Charlotte Marie Jones Hall
Charlotte Marie Jones Hall was born on May 21, 1944, in Alexandria, LA to James Luther Jones and Bertha Agnes Reeves Jones. She passed away peacefully at home in Ruston on Monday August 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 4,...
Anderson selected to Preseason All-American Team
Grambling State University junior defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson continued to rack up preseason honors on Thursday as he was named to the HBCU BOXTOROW All-American Team. Anderson, who received Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason First Team, Bluebloods Podcast All-American Preseason honors and was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list, finished with 31 total tackles, including 21 solo stops as he was an All-SWAC First Team selection last season.
Panthers set for round 3 of road-warrior routine
The Lincoln Preparatory School athletics teams have been “road warriors” for three years now. And it looks like the Lincoln Prep football team will probably have to spend at least the majority of its four-game 2022 home season playing on the home fields of their opponents. But Panthers...
Cumbie and Co. open official team workouts
The inaugural season of the Sonny Cumbie era officially began Wednesday morning as the Louisiana Tech football team opened fall practice. The session started around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning when the Bulldogs began walk-throughs on the practice fields east of Joe Aillet Stadium. LA Tech then broke for practice, where all three phases of the game were worked on and each positional group participated in a variety of specialized drills.
Tigers set to open fall camp on today
Football season is officially back and the #HueDat era has begun!. The Grambling State University football team reports to camp on Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday morning. Grambling State kicks off its practice slate at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Tigers will practice for six straight...
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
North Bonner Street to be closed Thursday
The City of Ruston has announced North Bonner Street between E. Carolina Ave. and E. Florida Ave. will be closed to through traffic Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. The closure is necessary to allow for contractor work. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary work...
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
