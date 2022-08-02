Read on literock973.com
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
Cortland PD replacing three older vehicles
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — New vehicles are coming to the Cortland Police Department. The Cortland Voice reports three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes are in Syracuse being fitted with technology for police vehicles. Cortland Police Chief Paul Sandy says each vehicle had a price tag of about 43-thousand-dollars and are replacing three older vehicles that all racked up over 100-thousand miles.
Cornell professor cites three reasons for falling gas prices
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have been slowly falling day by day since mid-June. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell. He says there are a few reasons for the drop. The President’s recent trip overseas also helped. In one month, Ithaca’s gas prices are down...
New parking area opens near State Forest in Tompkins County
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new place to park is opening at a State Forest in Tompkins County. The new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the Town of Caroline is now open. It provides safe access to Potato Hill, Summerland Farm Preserve, and the Finger Lakes Trail. Construction for the lot was funded by the Finger Lakes Land Trust and permitted and designed by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Wegmans: “Peach-apalooza!”
The delicious Pennsylvania peaches are in along with all sorts of great local produce like sweet corn and tomatoes and amazing goat cheese!
Ithaca Artists Market
The 30th Ithaca Artist Market returns to Steamboat Landing in Ithaca Friday, August 12th!. Community Arts Partnership Grant and Program Director Robin Schwartz gives us a preview!
