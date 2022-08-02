Read on www.willmarradio.com
Dalvin Cook Escorted Off Field: NFL World Reacts
This Tuesday's practice for the Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by star running back Dalvin Cook's health. Cook was escorted off the field during individual drills. Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota is reporting that Cook's left hand was being held gingerly by a trainer. Ekstrom added that Cook walked out...
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the remainder of the preseason after having surgery on his injured thumb. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Smith had the procedure done Tuesday after getting hurt during practice Monday. He's on track to return for the first game on Sept. 11 against Green Bay.
Where does the Vikings' roster rank among NFC contenders?
Over the last several weeks, Pro Football Focus has been releasing position group rankings, putting each team’s group in a tier list. On their own, it’s a useful and easy way to get re-introduced to each team’s roster. We can combine them to give us a sense...
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Left Pracitce With Injury
Another injury hit the Vikings training camp as Dalvin Cook left practice with an injury to his left hand. Cook was escorted off the practice field by a medical trainer. Medical staff were attending to Cook’s left hand, before leaving practice. Dalvin Cook did return to practice but did not have his helmet and his left ring finger was wrapped. The injury at the moment doesn’t appear to be too serious as it looks just to be a finger injury at the moment.
2 things Vikings must do to defeat NFL playoff drought
It has been a rough two years for Minnesota Vikings fans. After watching Kirk Cousins take Minnesota to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs in 2019, it seemed like the sky was the limit. Unfortunately, the following two-seasons were nothing short of disappointment, finishing under .500 in both ’20 and ’21. Through Za’Darius Smith […] The post 2 things Vikings must do to defeat NFL playoff drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
