Another injury hit the Vikings training camp as Dalvin Cook left practice with an injury to his left hand. Cook was escorted off the practice field by a medical trainer. Medical staff were attending to Cook’s left hand, before leaving practice. Dalvin Cook did return to practice but did not have his helmet and his left ring finger was wrapped. The injury at the moment doesn’t appear to be too serious as it looks just to be a finger injury at the moment.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO