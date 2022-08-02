ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Warminster Native Looks Back at Her 40 Year Career as a Local Firefighter

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2FFD_0h1dkrNu00
Image via the Hartsville Fire Company.

Lynn Kirkner is celebrating 40 years of service with the Hartsville Fire Company.

Lynn Kirkner, a veteran firefighter with the Hartsville Fire Company, is celebrating 40 years of service to her community. Phil Gianficaro wrote about the Warminster native in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Kirkner will be celebrating four decades with the Bucks County fire company on Aug. 3. While she has been an active member of the company for a very long time, she has admitted that the job is not easy. In November of 1999, a house fire she was called to ended up claiming the lives of three people, including an eight-year-old boy.

“So, why did I decide to keep going? At 2:30 in the morning when someone is having their worst moment, I get to be part of the solution,” she said. “I’m the lucky one.”

Kirkner began her career when there was not many female firefighters, but numbers have gone up in the last few decades.

“I will honestly say a large part of why there aren’t more females is, we are the moms who stay at home with kids,” she said. “It’s a little different when you are going to put your life on the line when you’re a mom. That’s a big ask.”

Read more about Kirkner’s amazing career in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 1

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Lower Makefield Girl Works with Local Nonprofit to Bring Technology to Bucks County Families in Need

Teddy Tendler has been working with the Family Service Association of Bucks County to bring technology to those in need.Image via Family Service Association of Bucks County. An eight-year-old Lower Makefield girl is working to bring computers and other tech items to Bucks County families in need. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the young girl’s charitable efforts for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsville, PA
City
Warminster, PA
City
Home, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Pennsbury Basketball Team, Community Raising Funds for Former Team Member Battling Cancer

Joey Monaghan is currently fighting cancer. His former high school is helping to raise funds for his treatment.Image via Bucks County Courier Times. Members of the Pennsbury Falcons basketball team, along with other community members, are helping to raise funds for a former player’s cancer treatment. Melissa Hanejko wrote about the charitable feats for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots

The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang

An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout.Image via Nur B. Adam, Bucks County Courier Times. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday

Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
PERKASIE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy