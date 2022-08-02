Warminster Native Looks Back at Her 40 Year Career as a Local Firefighter

Image via the Hartsville Fire Company.

Lynn Kirkner is celebrating 40 years of service with the Hartsville Fire Company.

Lynn Kirkner, a veteran firefighter with the Hartsville Fire Company, is celebrating 40 years of service to her community. Phil Gianficaro wrote about the Warminster native in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Kirkner will be celebrating four decades with the Bucks County fire company on Aug. 3. While she has been an active member of the company for a very long time, she has admitted that the job is not easy. In November of 1999, a house fire she was called to ended up claiming the lives of three people, including an eight-year-old boy.

“So, why did I decide to keep going? At 2:30 in the morning when someone is having their worst moment, I get to be part of the solution,” she said. “I’m the lucky one.”

Kirkner began her career when there was not many female firefighters, but numbers have gone up in the last few decades.

“I will honestly say a large part of why there aren’t more females is, we are the moms who stay at home with kids,” she said. “It’s a little different when you are going to put your life on the line when you’re a mom. That’s a big ask.”

Read more about Kirkner’s amazing career in the Bucks County Courier Times.