Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Man to be charged with 2019 Schenectady homicide
The Schenectady Police Department has secured an arrest warrant in connection with the 2019 homicide of Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady. Police said the 20-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released at this time due to their age, is currently being held at a New York State correctional facility on an unrelated charge.
Albany man pleads guilty to May mid-day shooting
An Albany man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting that took place on Morton Avenue in May. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alex Ryan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony.
6 shot, 1 dead after overnight shootings on Central Avenue
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim will not be released until proper notifications have been made, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Man arrested in Troy for graffiti
Troy Police Department detectives along with officers from the Community Police Unit have made an arrest in a graffiti incident in the Downtown area. Troy authorities have arrested 30 year-old Patrick J. Gaitor and charged him with three misdemeanors in relation to the spray painting of a building in the area of Congress Street. The investigation by Troy police is ongoing and officers have been following up on tips from community members.
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Gunpoint Robbery in Schenectady County, Police Need Your Help
This hits kinda close to home because it's right down the road from our radio station studios. On Monday night (8/1) around 9:50pm, a man entered the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam with a gun. Police say he pointed the black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash....
WNYT
Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase
A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Suspended motor vehicle: On July 27, at 1:38 a.m., Troy police arrested Billy Carter, 63, of Troy. Carter was charged with a suspended motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three traffic infractions. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On July 27, at 3:21 a.m., Troy...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested in death of Florida woman
WAPPINGERS FALLS – State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for an unresponsive woman in a car who was pronounced dead.
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made after teens shot in Gloversville
The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.
Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation
For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
WRGB
Albany man sentenced for mid-day shots fired incident
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been sentenced to 12.5 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision for a shots mid-day shot fired incident that happened in 2019. On May 25th, 2022, Jajuan Carden, 33, of Albany pleaded guilty to (1) Count of...
WNYT
Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out
The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
WNYT
Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash
State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
WNYT
Police: Driver arrested after leading police on chase, smashing into vehicles
Troy Police said a driver is in the hospital after he was driving the wrong way, smashed into parked vehicles, and ran from an officer Tuesday night. Troy Police said a patrol officer saw a white BMW SUV traveling on 6th Avenue without headlights. The officer turned his patrol car around to stop the vehicle. That’s when police said the driver of the SUV drove the wrong way down Jacob Street.
WNYT
Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy
A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
Comments / 0