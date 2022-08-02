ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Man to be charged with 2019 Schenectady homicide

The Schenectady Police Department has secured an arrest warrant in connection with the 2019 homicide of Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady. Police said the 20-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released at this time due to their age, is currently being held at a New York State correctional facility on an unrelated charge.
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to May mid-day shooting

An Albany man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting that took place on Morton Avenue in May. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alex Ryan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony.
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Man arrested in Troy for graffiti

Troy Police Department detectives along with officers from the Community Police Unit have made an arrest in a graffiti incident in the Downtown area. Troy authorities have arrested 30 year-old Patrick J. Gaitor and charged him with three misdemeanors in relation to the spray painting of a building in the area of Congress Street. The investigation by Troy police is ongoing and officers have been following up on tips from community members.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase

A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Suspended motor vehicle: On July 27, at 1:38 a.m., Troy police arrested Billy Carter, 63, of Troy. Carter was charged with a suspended motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three traffic infractions. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On July 27, at 3:21 a.m., Troy...
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested in death of Florida woman

WAPPINGERS FALLS – State Police have charged a Florida man with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Sebastian, Florida who recently came to Wappinger. At about 2:10 p.m. on August 3, troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for an unresponsive woman in a car who was pronounced dead.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation

For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
WRGB

Albany man sentenced for mid-day shots fired incident

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been sentenced to 12.5 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision for a shots mid-day shot fired incident that happened in 2019. On May 25th, 2022, Jajuan Carden, 33, of Albany pleaded guilty to (1) Count of...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out

The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash

State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
STONY CREEK, NY
WNYT

Police: Driver arrested after leading police on chase, smashing into vehicles

Troy Police said a driver is in the hospital after he was driving the wrong way, smashed into parked vehicles, and ran from an officer Tuesday night. Troy Police said a patrol officer saw a white BMW SUV traveling on 6th Avenue without headlights. The officer turned his patrol car around to stop the vehicle. That’s when police said the driver of the SUV drove the wrong way down Jacob Street.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy

A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
WIBX 950

Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze

When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
WATERVLIET, NY

