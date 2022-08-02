How to Lead for Each Stage of Your Business's Life Cycle

As a business coach for more than 25 years, I have lost count of how many business owners I have talked to who work 60, 70, even 80 hours a week in their business. They are working non-stop, stressed out, and still can't seem to make any progress in their business. And by the time they come to me, they are at their wit's end and often a little skeptical of anything I suggest. Because, there is no way that they could work any more. So any tips, tricks, or systems that I suggest would just put them over the edge and add more unto their already full plate. Sound familiar? You aren't alone. You don't have any more time to work. But there is an important distinction between the time that most of us are working on our business each week and the time that we should be working on our business.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO