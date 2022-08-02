ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Washington Examiner

Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans

Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans

Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats. U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday's GOP primary, leaving Hartzler's central 4th Congressional District and Long's southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. The Republican primary for Hartzler's seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July,...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river

Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Fox News

Eric Schmitt wins Missouri's heated Republican Senate primary

The Associated Press projects that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won Missouri's Republican Senate primary in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. "We did it. Now let's go save America!" Schmitt tweeted. Schmitt was one of the front-runners in the race, along with former Missouri Gov....
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

How Kansas women 'surprised' America

Kansas told us what we already knew. On Tuesday night, in a state former President Donald Trump won with 56.1% of the vote, an initiative called the “Value Them Both Amendment” was resoundingly rejected at the ballot box. The “both” in the title refers to mother and baby. The amendment’s clearly anti-abortion nomenclature equated a full-formed adult woman with a blastocyst. And it lost, 58.8% to 41.2%.
KANSAS STATE

