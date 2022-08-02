Read on www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine captures Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating her closest rival, former Marine Lucas Kunce. With nearly all precincts reporting, Busch had won 43% of the vote, compared to 38% for Kunce. Throughout her campaign, Valentine has said working as...
Washington Examiner
Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans
Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beats former Gov. Eric Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned...
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats. U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday's GOP primary, leaving Hartzler's central 4th Congressional District and Long's southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. The Republican primary for Hartzler's seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July,...
Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river
Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Eric Schmitt wins Missouri's heated Republican Senate primary
The Associated Press projects that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won Missouri's Republican Senate primary in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. "We did it. Now let's go save America!" Schmitt tweeted. Schmitt was one of the front-runners in the race, along with former Missouri Gov....
MSNBC
How Kansas women 'surprised' America
Kansas told us what we already knew. On Tuesday night, in a state former President Donald Trump won with 56.1% of the vote, an initiative called the “Value Them Both Amendment” was resoundingly rejected at the ballot box. The “both” in the title refers to mother and baby. The amendment’s clearly anti-abortion nomenclature equated a full-formed adult woman with a blastocyst. And it lost, 58.8% to 41.2%.
