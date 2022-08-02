Read on www.resilience.org
Review: What are books for? A novelist goes beyond the hot takes
Elaine Castillo's 'How to Read Now' makes a fierce and witty case toward reading books to expand your mind, not just as machines of art or empathy.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country
It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, its rows of soft white feathers fastened in place by a colorful, beaded headband after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. Chief Wilton...
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Oregon minister rebukes Marjorie Taylor Greene for touting Christian nationalism in political messages: 'She dances with the devil'
"Jesus was for all the world, not one nation. Beware false teachers like Greene," Rev. Chuck Currie said of Greene.
Smithonian
These Trailblazers Were the Only Women in the Room Where It Happened
A huge percentage of the photographic record of Western culture is incredibly boring: endless large groups of formally dressed, formally arranged men facing the camera. Just look to class pictures from every imaginable school, association, company, office, club, court, government body and political movement (from the revolutionary to the regressive).
America Was in an Early-Death Crisis Long Before COVID
Jacob Bor has been thinking about a parallel universe. He envisions a world in which America has health on par with that of other wealthy nations, and is not an embarrassing outlier that, despite spending more on health care than any other country, has shorter life spans, higher rates of chronic disease and maternal mortality, and fewer doctors per capita than its peers. Bor, an epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, imagines the people who are still alive in that other world but who died in ours. He calls such people “missing Americans.” And he calculates that in 2021 alone, there were 1.1 million of them.
Milton Avery: American Colourist review – pure, exhilarating uplift
The self-effacing late starter and mentor to Rothko, with a singular gift for capturing life through colour, bewitches in the first comprehensive show of his work in Europe. There is a portrait by Milton Avery in this bewitching survey with the title Husband and Wife. It shows a couple who have dropped by his apartment in Greenwich Village for the evening. Against subtle mauve walls, the man leans back in his armchair, face a brilliant orange as he raises his hand to make a point, clothes several close-toned browns. His wife is all cool blues and teals, arms folded as she retreats into a mustard-yellow couch.
Mic
‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ exposes a generation obsessed and horrified with itself
Here’s a new twist on a classic genre: in the realm of the slasher horror, have we ever felt like everyone in the house, under the spectral threat of a killer in the shadows, truly deserved to get murdered, simply because they were all so deliciously insufferable? That is largely the conceit of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the new horror comedy from Dutch filmmaker Halina Rejin that lives up to the hype of its buzzy South By Southwest premiere earlier this year.
‘Essential’, ‘quietly hopeful’, ‘propulsive’: the best Australian books out in August
Train Lord is the story of a derailment, but not the locomotive variety. Stricken by a monstrous and unrelenting migraine, Mol, the bright young novelist, found himself unable to read or write. As the migraine dragged on – month after agonising month – he began to lose himself. Bereft and desperate, Mol took a job as a railway guard, but he was not the only person seeking refuge on the trains.
Rising jazz artist Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A self-proclaimed "old soul", U.S. jazz artist Judi Jackson has come a long way since she discovered her vocal talents singing in church in her home state of Virginia.
‘Deadliest Catch’: James Gallagher Reveals Shocking Truth About Greenhorns on Show
Deadliest Catch is famous for showcasing all of the brutal aspects of crab fishing on the Bering Sea. But one of those things has little to do with the dangerous conditions of the job. As all true fans know, the senior members of the cast are notorious for hazing the greenhorns. And while some people may think that the treatment is hyped up for drama’s sake, it isn’t.
Shirley Barrett appreciation: ‘She never stopped being the life of the party’
When Shirley Barrett’s first feature film, Love Serenade, won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 1996, she found herself briefly flavour of the month in Hollywood. Flown to LA to wine and dine with Warren Beatty and his friends, Shirley later portrayed the visit as a series of hilarious embarrassments:
The Invisible War – Healing the Spirit on Native Reservations [Short Documentary]
This video shares the beauty and resilience of the Northern Cheyenne people as they navigate their health and wellness challenges in the face of systemic inequities. Today, health care is provided by the federal Indian Health Service (IHS) to individuals who are enrolled members of federally recognized Indian Tribes and Alaska Natives. Congressional funding covers an estimated 60% of their health care needs. As a result, serious health disparities exist.
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid review – a hypnotic race fable
“One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” So begins Mohsin Hamid’s inventive new novel, The Last White Man. Anders, as it turns out, is not an isolated case. More people in an unnamed town begin to change, including Oona, a yoga instructor and a friend of Anders. Violence inevitably erupts around them. White vigilante gangs terrorise the transformed, while some doggedly refuse to accept an end to whiteness.
People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exactly How Much Money They Make, And It's Honestly Mind-Blowing
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
JOBS・
‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world
Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
Collider
'Till The End of Time': The Post-World War II Drama That Deserves More Recognition
When the Vietnam War ended in 1975, Americans were left conflicted. Some were morally opposed to the fighting, failing to see justification for the violence, death, and destruction. Others questioned the United States' decision to get involved in a foreign civil conflict in the first place. Sadly, service members returning home after the war often faced scorn and ridicule for having participated in such an unpopular and divisive struggle abroad, and many felt abandoned by their own country. Hollywood was quick to take up the cause of the forgotten soldier's plight with weighty films like 1978's Coming Home and The Deer Hunter, 1979's Apocalypse Now, and 1989's Born on the Fourth of July, all of which bluntly explored the horrors of Vietnam and its shattering effect on those who served.
spoilertv.com
Industry - 2.01 - Daddy - Review
Baby Succession is baaaaaaaaaack! Sorry, sorry, I know it's unfair to both shows to make this comparison, but it's still what it feels like to me. I, for one, am very happy to be back at Pierpoint with Harper, Rob, Yasmin, and Eric (and Eric's coffee, which should've been first billed here, let's be honest).
Slate
What It Took for One Gilded Age Socialite to Get a Divorce—and Keep Her Dignity
Flora Bigelow Dodge had not traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in January 1903 for the same reason so many women of her acquaintance had. She did not do anything for the same reason other women did—at least not if you believed the newspapers. A fixture in the society pages, Flora was the “most daring, most original, cleverest woman in New York.” She was a wonderful musician, a graceful dancer, an expert horsewoman, and a captivating storyteller, an author of plays and short stories. She was “both courageous and imaginative.” She was witty, ambitious, generous, and beautiful, a woman of “unusual individuality” with a retinue of admirers.
