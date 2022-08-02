Inflation, supply chain issues affecting back-to-school shopping

Read on www.wlbt.com
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
What should you do in a recession? FOX13 talks to a local economist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With an economy marked by record inflation and skyrocketing prices, is the Mid-South experiencing a recession?. “Right now, this is the beginning of a recession,” said John Gnuschke, the president of 901 Economics. “We don’t know where it will go, but I suspect it will be short-lived.”
actionnews5.com
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major problems with the MLGW payment system on Tuesday, August 2, caused major headaches and heartache for ratepayers. Thousands of customers were charged multiple times for the same bill. MLGW customers reported having their sky-high, summer bills deducted not once not twice, but as many as...
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
Glitch causes some customers who pay online to be charged more than once, MLGW says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine getting your utility bill and seeing that it’s 4 or even 5 times higher than normal. It happened to thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers this week. but the glitch has been fixed. MLGW confirmed that the problem originated with its...
Community concerned after neighborhood exposed twice to potentially hazardous air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis community has been targeted twice by potentially hazardous fumes. On Wednesday, FOX13 told you about concerns a sterilization plant on Florida St. may be emitting a dangerous gas into the air. Eight months earlier, a cotton gin in that same community was shut...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
How to improve your credit score
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You might not need a credit card, but you do need good credit to qualify for affordable loans. When asked how to improve their scores, Memphis residents had a variety of ideas. “What you can do with those credit bureaus (is) negotiate with them to not...
tri-statedefender.com
BRIEFS & THINGS: Election Day, back-to-school giveaways and more!
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections. The Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Family Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 6) at the Board of Education at 160 S. Hollywood. MSCS departments will be on site to support families with registration,...
QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location. According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd. Once construction starts, QuikTrip...
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
MLGW to join statewide electric vehicle charging network
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is joining a statewide electric vehicle charging network. A grant will now allow the utility company to upgrade its infrastructure to be part of a network of 32 charging units on interstates and major highways. MLGW was one of 12 entities...
Complex
Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship
In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
actionnews5.com
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sterilization plant in Memphis is at the center of an Environmental Protection Agency investigation into potentially cancer-causing chemicals. The EPA is warning people who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a chemical widely used in their operations.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
‘Something didn’t feel right’: Memphis woman loses $7K in Bitcoin scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a strange message popped up her family’s computer in July, 78-year-old Randa Cranford said she immediately called the phone number on the screen. “All of a sudden, these windows flashed up and a message that read, ‘If you can’t get back into your computer, please call this number,’” the great-grandmother recalled.
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
