Cocktail Time: The Lemoncello Spritz at Ten Hope

cititour.com
Related
I Made This No-Bake Pudding Cheesecake from 1972 and This Vintage Dessert Is Ready for a Comeback
The 1972 print ad for the Jell-O No-Bake Cheesecake with Pudding says this recipe is “a perfect summer dessert, because you don’t have to bake it.” Now that I’ve tried it myself, I have to agree, with one caveat: it’d be a welcome dessert any time of the year.
recipesgram.com
Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)
This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
People
Vallery Lomas's Summer Fruit Tart with Cream Cheese Filling
Step 1Combine flour, salt and ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add butter, and stir until combined and a soft dough forms. Using floured hands, press dough into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan, preferably with a removable bottom. Refrigerate until dough is firm, about 20 minutes.
mvmagazine.com
Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler
Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Trying This "Summer In A Glass" Two-Ingredient Cocktail, I Just Want To Thank The People Of France (And This TikToker) For Their Exquisite Taste
A two-ingredient cocktail with absolutely no prep required is my kind of summer beverage.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mvmagazine.com
Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits
This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
How to turn unwanted lemon rind into limoncello – recipe
Zero-waste wizard Benjamin Pryor is the co-founder and chief mixologist at our restaurant Poco in Bristol. Our chef Ian Clark rarely leaves him much food surplus to play with, but Ben often turns what does get left behind into house cocktails and infusions. Spent citrus rinds are one thing we...
recipesgram.com
Easy Banana Caramel Cream
An easy and creamy banana caramel cream dessert that can easily become your favorite recipe. You can surprise your family and friends with this quick and delicious treat. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6 to 10 (depending on your serving cups) Ingredients:. 2 bananas (for 6 small dessert servings) Vanilla...
Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe
One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
12tomatoes.com
Lemon Ginger Scones
Just the right amount of lemon and ginger. If there’s one flavor combination that always gets me it’s lemon and ginger together in baked goods. One of my favorite cookies for years were the imported lemon ginger cremes, though they are sadly no longer available. But, I remain an ardent fan of all things lemon ginger and this lemon ginger scone recipe fulfills the craving. With a little bit of turbinado sugar on top gives it a wonderful crunch that offsets the flaky, buttery texture of the inside of the scones.
Time Out Global
The Cream of Europe Pastry Show: Classics of Tomorrow with quality French cream
When it comes to baking, we all know the importance of using quality ingredients. Whether it’s whipping up 20-minute cupcakes at home or designing a tiered cake from scratch, one of the most crucial baking components is cream. Cream of Europe is behind a Pastry Show that recently happened...
Can ice cubes – or pricier ice globes – revive puffy skin?
Washing your face in cold water has long had its fans … but is there benefit in going a step further?
recipesgram.com
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
One Green Planet
Avocado Chocolate Mousse [Vegan]
2 extra-large ripe avocados (halved and pitted) 1/2 cup of almond milk (or your favorite plant-based milk) 1 tablespoon of chocolate flax butter (optional) Place your ripe avocados into a blender or a food processor followed by the milk, maple syrup, cocoa powder, vanilla, flax butter (if using), and salt.
Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter
(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com) These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.
recipesgram.com
Pina Colada Tiramisu
Piña colada tiramisu is the perfect dessert for me because I really like the taste of Piña colada cocktail and tiramisu cake. This dessert is the best weekend treat to relax and enjoy la bella vita. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 lb. mascarpone cheese, room temperature. 4...
Comments / 0