Shameek Copes was sent back to Cayuga County Jail without bail following an appearance in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Copes is the 28-year-old Auburn woman accused of murdering John Wesley Smith the Third outside of Swifty’s Tavern back in March. The Citizen reports Copes was in court Thursday for motion arguments. She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon back in May. Judge Thomas Leone denied Copes bail Thursday deeming her to be a flight risk.

12 HOURS AGO