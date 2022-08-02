ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University

Binghamton University has closed a building due to a reported bomb threat. Binghamton University notified staff and students via B-ALERT messaging system saying the Health Sciences Building would be closed for the day as a result of a bomb threat. University police, local law enforcement, and the FBI investigated the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Accused Auburn Murderer Ordered to Stay in Jail Without Bail

Shameek Copes was sent back to Cayuga County Jail without bail following an appearance in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Copes is the 28-year-old Auburn woman accused of murdering John Wesley Smith the Third outside of Swifty’s Tavern back in March. The Citizen reports Copes was in court Thursday for motion arguments. She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon back in May. Judge Thomas Leone denied Copes bail Thursday deeming her to be a flight risk.
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
SENECA FALLS, NY
localsyr.com

Christopher Block: Behind bars again

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms that Christopher Block, who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper, is being held at the Justice Center on a parole violation. According to Fitzpatrick, Block is on parole violation due to drug use, failure to maintain his GPS monitor, and...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Ithaca Voice#Taughannock Boulevard
z955.com

Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theithacan.org

BREAKING: Center for Natural Sciences evacuated because of bomb threat

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Ithaca College Center for Natural Sciences has been evacuated Aug. 5 following a telephoned bomb threat. Community members are instructed to avoid the area while police continue to investigate. Campus community members received a message through IC Alert at 2:43...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say

Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
BREWERTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
OWEGO, NY
WKTV

Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
NORWICH, NY
Lite 98.7

Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave. According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy