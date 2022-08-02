Former Northeast Elementary principal given new role in ICSD

Read on z955.com
Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion program launched earlier this year. It’s targeted to people facing misdemeanor charges. Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks oversees the program. It originated in Seattle slightly over a decade ago. Brooks says LEAD works with the Ithaca Police Department...
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
East Green Street will see overnight construction work beginning Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overnight construction is happening soon in Ithaca. Water service installation will reduce the 100 block of East Green Street to one lane next week. Crews will work from 6pm to 6am.The project starts Monday night and is expected to wrap Wednesday morning.
Trial delayed in Ithaca murder case
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An accused killer in Ithaca won’t see a courtroom until January. According to the Ithaca Voice, prosecutors say the trial of William Marshall was postponed because of scheduling conflicts. It was likely going to start this month. In March, Marshall pleaded not guilty to...
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
Wayne County teen arrested for stalking
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
No injuries in Freeville rollover crash
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County quickly responded after a car caught fire. The Freeville Fire Department says a car rolled over around 5:45 PM on Wednesday. Officials put out the flames with assistance from McLean firefighters. The occupants of the car were not injured.
Painted Post Home Depot employee arrested for falsifying business records
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns. Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as […]
Cornell professor cites three reasons for falling gas prices
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have been slowly falling day by day since mid-June. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell. He says there are a few reasons for the drop. The President’s recent trip overseas also helped. In one month, Ithaca’s gas prices are down...
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Power Outages Impact 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a power outage struck the area, impacting about 4,600 NYSEG customers across Tompkins County, according to the utility. The City of Ithaca seems to have been hit the hardest, with 1,932 customers without power. About 1,600 customers in the Town of Ithaca are without power. In Dryden there are estimated to be 1,042 customers without power. And in Caroline 26 customers are reported to be without power.
Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
Binghamton Man Arrested in North Side Shooting, One Victim Injured
One man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred on Chenango Street earlier Tuesday afternoon on the city's North Side. They then arrested 38-year-old Carheem Felton of Binghamton, who was charged with two felonies -- attempted murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation...
