CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — New vehicles are coming to the Cortland Police Department. The Cortland Voice reports three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes are in Syracuse being fitted with technology for police vehicles. Cortland Police Chief Paul Sandy says each vehicle had a price tag of about 43-thousand-dollars and are replacing three older vehicles that all racked up over 100-thousand miles.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO