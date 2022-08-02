Read on z955.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
z955.com
Cornell professor cites three reasons for falling gas prices
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have been slowly falling day by day since mid-June. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell. He says there are a few reasons for the drop. The President’s recent trip overseas also helped. In one month, Ithaca’s gas prices are down...
z955.com
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
z955.com
Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
z955.com
Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z955.com
Cortland voters to decide on term limits in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Term limits will appear on ballots on Election Day in Cortland. The Common Council heard from residents Tuesday, then voted to add this as a referendum in November. Mayor Scott Steve tells us emotions are mixed. Mayor Steve calls it a pressing matter. The mayor...
z955.com
East Green Street will see overnight construction work beginning Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overnight construction is happening soon in Ithaca. Water service installation will reduce the 100 block of East Green Street to one lane next week. Crews will work from 6pm to 6am.The project starts Monday night and is expected to wrap Wednesday morning.
z955.com
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
z955.com
Cortland PD replacing three older vehicles
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — New vehicles are coming to the Cortland Police Department. The Cortland Voice reports three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes are in Syracuse being fitted with technology for police vehicles. Cortland Police Chief Paul Sandy says each vehicle had a price tag of about 43-thousand-dollars and are replacing three older vehicles that all racked up over 100-thousand miles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
z955.com
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
z955.com
No injuries in Freeville rollover crash
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County quickly responded after a car caught fire. The Freeville Fire Department says a car rolled over around 5:45 PM on Wednesday. Officials put out the flames with assistance from McLean firefighters. The occupants of the car were not injured.
z955.com
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
Comments / 1