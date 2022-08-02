ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity

San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Encinitas, CA
Government
City
Encinitas, CA
Local
California Government
kusi.com

Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad Dogs Get a New Park

Continuing to improve Poinsettia Park, the newly implemented dog park has opened its door to its four-legged visitors due to the vast amounts of requests from the community; therefore, the city council made it a goal to complete this project. The dog park is within Poinsettia Community Park, 6600 Hidden...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Warren
countynewscenter.com

Ramona Fire Adds Crews and Resources in Transfer

San Diego County Fire has accepted a transfer of responsibility for fire protection and emergency medical services in Ramona. The deal benefits the community, the Ramona Municipal Water District and County Fire. The 40,000 people in Ramona are already seeing increased personnel in fire stations. The County has provided an...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Taste of Oceanside Tickets on Sale Now

Oceanside, Calif. — Aug. 3, 2022: Oceanside’s original tasting event returns this fall to Downtown Oceanside. MainStreet Oceanside presents the Eighth Annual Taste of Oceanside. On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 2-5 p.m., come taste your way through Oceanside’s exciting food and brew scene — one bite and sip at a time.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Hvac
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’

Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
countynewscenter.com

Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Super Saturday Event

Child Support Services is holding a Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13 to giveaway hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to all children who attend, until supplies run out. The event will be held at the Department of Child Support Services central office, at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy