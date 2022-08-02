Read on www.ranchosantafereview.com
San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity
San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
Illegal dwellers evicted from property in Escondido, cleanup almost complete
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A property in Escondido that has been a nuisance for years is finally being cleaned up. Neighbors contacted CBS 8 in April, complaining about junk on the property, disturbances, and people living there illegally. The land off West El Norte Parkway has now been cleared and...
Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
Carlsbad Dogs Get a New Park
Continuing to improve Poinsettia Park, the newly implemented dog park has opened its door to its four-legged visitors due to the vast amounts of requests from the community; therefore, the city council made it a goal to complete this project. The dog park is within Poinsettia Community Park, 6600 Hidden...
Residents oppose proposed bathroom at Carmel Mission Park
A group of neighbors is pushing back against the city's plan to install a new comfort station at Carmel Mission Park in Carmel Valley.
Ramona Fire Adds Crews and Resources in Transfer
San Diego County Fire has accepted a transfer of responsibility for fire protection and emergency medical services in Ramona. The deal benefits the community, the Ramona Municipal Water District and County Fire. The 40,000 people in Ramona are already seeing increased personnel in fire stations. The County has provided an...
Taste of Oceanside Tickets on Sale Now
Oceanside, Calif. — Aug. 3, 2022: Oceanside’s original tasting event returns this fall to Downtown Oceanside. MainStreet Oceanside presents the Eighth Annual Taste of Oceanside. On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 2-5 p.m., come taste your way through Oceanside’s exciting food and brew scene — one bite and sip at a time.
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
Kearny Mesa Office Building Sells for $9.2M, Part of $1.2B Quarter in San Diego
A private investor has purchased a 24,371-square-foot office building in Kearny Mesa for $9.2 million, according to a real estate firm. CBRE’s Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Nick Bonner handled negotiations for the seller, San Diego-based Paragon Management Company. Phil Emery of AE Commercial represented the buyer.
Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement
In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’
Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
New vocational center and café in San Marcos are brewing up coffee and hope for disabled people
SAN MARCOS — It’s been nearly two decades since the Oceanside nonprofitTERI purchased 20 acres in San Marcos for its Campus of Life — a community hub that would one day provide extensive recreation, education and career-training services to people on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities.
Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Super Saturday Event
Child Support Services is holding a Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13 to giveaway hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to all children who attend, until supplies run out. The event will be held at the Department of Child Support Services central office, at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.
Granite Hills High teacher arrested
A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
