The Windows Club
How to disable VBS in Windows 11
In this post, we will explain what is Virtualization Based Security (VBS), and how to disable VBS on Windows 11 computers. Virtualization Based Security (VBS) is a security feature that uses hardware/software virtualization. VBS is a security functionality included in Windows 11, allowing users to prevent unsigned drivers, codes, software, etc., from residing in the memory of your system. It creates a secure and isolated region of memory from the regular operating system, allowing users to host various security solutions. Disabling VBS has been reported to improve the performance of Windows 11. So if you are a gamer especially and want to see if this improves gaming performance, then this post may interest you.
The Windows Club
How to permanently delete all Google Drive files
In this post, we will show you how to delete one, multiple, or all Google Drive files at once and also how to delete files permanently in Google Drive. Google Drive is one of the most used cloud storage platforms available right now, and that’s because it is very competent and free to use. Unfortunately, the developers did not make it easy for users to delete all files at once.
The Windows Club
How to clear Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint cache
If you want to clear web add-ins cache automatically on exit, start, or restart in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, here is how you can do that. There is no need to use third-party apps since these Office apps come with an in-built option to get it done. You need to follow this detailed guide to learn more about web add-ins cache and how you can clear it automatically.
The Windows Club
How to disable Show Favorites Bar in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11/10
This tutorial shows how to disable Show Favorites bar option in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11/10 computer using Registry Editor or Group Policy Editor.. There are multiple ways like using the hotkey, right-click menu, etc., to open or show the Favorites bar in Microsoft Edge. But those who want to hide it permanently or disable it can use any of the two built-in options of Windows 11/10 OS. We have added both the options in this tutorial with detailed instructions.
The Windows Club
How to control Brightness of Multiple Monitors on Windows 11
A lot of users tend to make use of multiple monitors on Windows 11/10, but it’s not easy to control the brightness of all of these monitors without performing multiple clicks. This is where an app known as Twinkle Tray comes into play. It allows the user to easily control the brightness of all individual monitors that are currently connected to your computer.
The Windows Club
How to fragment Shapes in PowerPoint
In this tutorial, we will explain how to fragment a shape in Microsoft PowerPoint. The Fragment feature overlaps shapes and turns them into small pieces. Microsoft PowerPoint is a program used globally by many for their presentations, and some users will go to the advance with their presentations. Some individuals will want to create unique shapes in PowerPoint or even split images into pieces but do not know how. In PowerPoint, there is a feature called Merge Shapes that can help users to merge shapes or modify the shape into the image they would want.
The Windows Club
How to configure use of Passwords for BitLocker removable drives
If you want to set or configure how you would like to use passwords for BitLocker removable drives, you need to follow this guide. This tutorial explains everything about using the passwords for BitLocker removable drives in Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers using Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor.
The Windows Club
How to enable and use Command Palette in Microsoft Edge on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to enable and use Command Palette in Microsoft Edge on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature helps to access and use DevTools commands as well as other browser features. For example, you can use Command Palette to toggle Developer Tools, trigger actions like open dedicated DevTools for Node, clear browsing data, bookmark all tabs, show Microsoft Edge Task Manager, apps manager, use QR Code, show bookmark manager, and lots more. All such options/features can be accessed in Microsoft Edge in other ways, but Command Palette makes it easier to access and use them.
The Windows Club
How to create a Bar Chart in Access
Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are known to create charts, but did you know that Microsoft Access also creates charts as well, although it is a database program? Charts help individuals to understand the data displayed before them more due to it being graphical. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a bar chart in Microsoft Access.
The Windows Club
Fix Twitch Error Source Code 0
Several users of Twitch have been complaining about a problem they’ve been facing. Apparently, whenever they attempt to use Chromecast, an error pops up that resembles the following: Error source code 0. This error indicates that the Twitch Chromecast is not working. This is a huge problem for folks who love to use Twitch alongside Chromecast. The question is, then, how can we get things under control so that users can continue streaming without more problems? Well, we have some ideas on what to do.
The Windows Club
MSI Mystic Light not working, opening, or responding on PC
Is MSI Mystic Light not working, opening, or responding on your Windows PC? Or maybe MSI Mystic Light is not detecting RAM, Fans or MotherboardMSI? If so then this post will help you. Mystic Light is a desktop application for Windows to control RGB lighting. It provides you full control of tweaking RGB lighting on your system. This includes RGB motherboard/graphics card and PC case lighting. It is specially used in a gaming PC for customized visuals.
The Windows Club
How to download Outlook emails to computer
Microsoft Outlook isn’t just all about making it possible for users to view their emails and respond to them. The application, whether it be the desktop or web version, is more than capable of allowing its users to download emails to their computers with ease. This is a good idea because some folks prefer to have important email messages on their computer or uploaded to their cloud storage provider of choice. The question is, how can we get the job done using Outlook?
The Windows Club
How to convert Table into Picture in Word
Creating a table in Microsoft Word is a simple task, especially if the table is basic with limited data. Now, there might come a time when users want to share a table with another person without having to worry about changes being made to it. The best way to get...
The Windows Club
How to print Word document pages in Reverse Order
If you want to print Word document pages in reverse order, here is how you can get it done. There are three different methods to print Word documents in reverse order in Windows 11 and Windows 10 PC. Here we have explained all the methods so that you can follow any of them as per your requirements.
The Windows Club
How to show Formula instead of Value in Excel Cells
If you want to display the formula in cells instead of calculated results in an Excel spreadsheet, here is how you can do that. It is possible to show the used or applied formula and hide the actual result in any cell in Microsoft Excel using this tutorial. For that, you need to turn on a setting included in the Excel Options panel.
