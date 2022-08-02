Sony removing PS5 feature you probably never knew existed

Sony has confirmed that its PlayStation 5 Accolades feature will be discontinued later this year, following a lack of user interest.

As confirmed on the PlayStation website , PS5 Accolades were designed to reduce toxicity in the online multiplayer space by encouraging other players that are not on your friend list. This works by players sending anonymous "accolades" to one another once an online match ends. These come in three variations: Helpful, Good Sport and Welcoming.

"In fall of 2022, the Accolades feature on PlayStation 5 will no longer be supported. The feature hasn’t seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to one another," reads a message from Sony.

Accolades can be found under a player's PSN profile, however, it seems not that many people were interested and many (including myself) forgot they even existed. At least it was an interesting experiment.

Sony has tested out numerous new features for the PS5 as of late – most notably, rolling out 1440p support for those signed up to its beta programme. Best of all, folders are set to arrive as well under the name Gamelists. Huzzah!

Meanwhile, recent comments from Sony chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki refused to rule out the possibility of a price increase for its next-gen console in the future due to the global chip shortage. So if you're thinking of picking up a PS5, it might be better to get one sooner than later. Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details on where to get one.

Sony also launched its new Netflix-style PS Plus system with the console exclusive Stray free to all users in its top two tiers. Check out T3's Stray review to see if the cat platformer is as purrfect as it sounds.

