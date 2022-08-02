Vote Your Ballot Yakima? It’s Primary Election Day

Read on newstalkkit.com
Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results
Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
Write-In Candidate Moves Forward in Yakima County
A write-in candidate in Yakima County will advance to the November general election. According to Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross Angie Girard, a democrat in the Yakima County Commissioner District 1 race was able to gain support in more than 1% of the ballots returned to qualify to move forward to November.
Want Safer Yakima Neighborhoods? Maybe We Throw Block Parties!
National Night Out was fantastic yesterday. The weather ended up being just right for music, dancing, food, and fun at Miller Park in Yakima. If you missed it, no worries, there are plenty more chances to hang out with the community and enjoy this gorgeous area. Mark Your Calendar For...
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish Teacher
The Yakima County Prosecutors Office has issued an arrest warrant for former Toppenish teacher 40-year-old Bertha Cerna. In the warrant she's charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors. The warrant calls for a bail of $50,000. The warrant was issued after...
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington
Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
How Are You Feeling Yakima? Free COVID-19 Tests Available
COVID-19 cases continue a slow growth in Yakima but the area isn't seeing big spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers are updated every Friday. Yakima County Health District officials say as of July 22, the county reported a case rate of 572 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 5.8 per 100,000. One month ago Yakima County reported a case rate of 230 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 0.4 per 100,000. Obviously the numbers are on the rise and that's why health officials are urging those in high risk categories to protect themselves.
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System
His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away
It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Repair Work on 64th Avenue in Yakima Thursday
Yakima city officials are busy with a lot of summer work this season and the work is impacting traffic in the city. The work continues Thursday when a section of 64th Avenue will be reduced to one lane each direction July 28th, for a stormwater manhole repair project. The work...
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Best Restaurants to Visit That Are Highly Recommended by Yakima Locals
We know that visitors come to Yakima all the time and wonder where are the best places to eat in town. Some people visit Yakima and wonder where all the locals like to eat. We have some very picky foodies who have told us which restaurants they recommend for every visitor to Yakima should try. You have to experience at least one of these restaurants before you leave our town.
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
5 Handy Places to Look for Hard to Find Apartments in Yakima
Many Yakima residents have advice for those looking for a place to live and these locals say these are the 5 best spots to find an apartment in Yakima (we'll get to them in just a moment). Apartment Hunting Is VERY Stressful in Yakima. If you are moving to Yakima...
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County
Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
