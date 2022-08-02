Read on 1390granitecitysports.com
MINNEAPOLIS -- Prep Bowl participants will wait an additional week to play for a football championship. The Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move on Tuesday to December 2nd and 3rd, for the seven-game series at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
ST. CLOUD -- Tuesday was another warm one. We officially got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The heat index was 106 degrees. We've now had seven days with highs over 90 degrees this summer. June 14th - 95 June 19th - 99 June 20th - 101. June 23rd...
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Freshly picked apples, corn mazes, hayrides, cider, and a visit to Minnesota’s largest candy store: Shakopee is your destination for fall fun! This family-friendly itinerary includes all the information you need to spend a day enjoying the season. 1) Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Start your day with a...
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
ST. CLOUD -- A former wrestler at St. Cloud State University has pleaded guilty to assaulting another student last fall. Twenty-one-year-old Ezayah Oropeza pleaded guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th, officers were called to the 700 block of...
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Licenses for this fall’s deer hunting season officially went on sale Monday. The release of licenses coincided with Monday’s release of this season’s hunting regulations. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends that hunters check the regulations for their hunting area before buying...
ST. CLOUD -- Throughout the summer a local brewery has been transforming into a comedy club. Silly Beaver Comedy brings comedians to St. Cloud every week to perform at Beaver Island Brewing Company. The event has been so popular the weekly comedy acts have been extended through the end of...
