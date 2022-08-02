ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Prep Bowl to be Played in December

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prep Bowl participants will wait an additional week to play for a football championship. The Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move on Tuesday to December 2nd and 3rd, for the seven-game series at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off

We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
visitshakopee.org

A Day of Fall Fun in Shakopee

Freshly picked apples, corn mazes, hayrides, cider, and a visit to Minnesota’s largest candy store: Shakopee is your destination for fall fun! This family-friendly itinerary includes all the information you need to spend a day enjoying the season. 1) Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Start your day with a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer

If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
STILLWATER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Hunting licenses now available for Minnesota deer season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Licenses for this fall’s deer hunting season officially went on sale Monday. The release of licenses coincided with Monday’s release of this season’s hunting regulations. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends that hunters check the regulations for their hunting area before buying...
MINNESOTA STATE
