Below Deck Med's Sandy has never hit anything... until now!

Captain Sandy Yawn has spent her entire career, including navigating six seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean , without hitting anything. Until now. The fourth episode of season 7, "Skeletons in the Closet," saw Sandy hit a buoy while docking, signaling rough waters ahead for Raygan the bosun.

Thanks to bad weather, the Home had to head to port earlier than expected. While the interior focused on the guests and making sure their needs were met, the deck crew prepared for docking and Raygan somehow confused three meters with zero meters, leading to the collision.

Thankfully, the only thing damaged was Captain Sandy’s ego. For her part, Raygan — who was spotted snacking instead of preparing to dock with the rest of her team.

Raygan’s antics weren’t the only thing stirring up trouble in this week’s episode. The twentysomething guests with unholy amounts of money had a lot of dirty laundry that poor Natalya was left to deal with, but ultimately it was the strange interactions between Chef David and Chief Stew Natasha that had fans buzzing.

Drama aside, we have to admit that the crew of the motor yacht Home gets their work done. The charter guests were blown away at how the interior went “above and beyond” with their service, especially the amazing food that David was able to produce in his hotter-than-Hades galley.

Dave and Natasha have been able to keep their issues quiet, for the most part, but the tension between them is bound to come to a head sooner or later. Dave is clearly pining over Natasha and she's giving him mixed signals. Something needs to change before things get ugly. Of course, this is Below Deck Mediterranean so things will get ugly before they get better.

As the guests departed they said the deck crew kept people waiting longer than they should, and that was probably the last straw for the normally even-keeled Captain Sandy. She’d asked Raygan several times to make sure that all of the toys were in the water before the guests asked for them, and keeping them waiting was inexcusable, especially considering that their time on the water was cut short.

By the end of the episode Captain Sandy called Raygan to the bridge for a meeting. We’ll find out on next week's all-new Below Deck Mediterranean if the skipper plans to fish or cut bait with the new bosun.

