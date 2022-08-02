Read on minnesotasnewcountry.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
Seven Waterfalls to Visit Near the Twin Cities
Living in Minnesota, the land of lakes and rivers, will introduce you to some impressive cascades and waterfalls. Popular spots include the beautiful North Shore of scenic Lake Superior, but there are many additional natural falls in the state. Here are seven waterfalls to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
Check Out This Minnesota Woman’s World Record Setting Fingernails
Personally, I've never set any records and doing so has never been on my to-do list. This Minnesota woman also claims to have had no intention of setting any kind of record but according to FOX 9 News, did so none the less. Meet Diana Armstrong, a 63 year old...
Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess
A prankster in Minneapolis, Minnesota made a big soapy mess on Hennepin Ave. Thursday morning. I mean, I guess it helped clean up the street? Maybe?. I spotted the video from WCCO this morning on Facebook and I thought it had snowed for a second. Turns out, someone had decided it would be funny to pour soap into a fountain on Hennepin Ave. this morning and take off.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
Want to buy a home in Minneapolis right next to a 92-year-old grain elevator?
It’s rare to find a 1,325-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home south of Minneapolis for less than $200,000. It is rare to find one located less than 200 feet from the date of artificial grain. But this is the case at 3401 E. 41st St. The isolated house, right next to...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
Blue Line Extension Route is set
The METRO Blue Line Extension officially has a new route after the Hennepin County Board and Metropolitan Council voted to adopt the revised route modification in June. These actions allow project leaders to move forward on this important transit project by continuing environmental, design, engineering and anti-displacement activities in preparation for the eventual full funding grant agreement application to the Federal Transit Administration.
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime
Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel
The Quality Inn at 4601 Highway 13 West in Savage, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A longtime hotel in Savage is on the market and city officials are considering making an offer. The Savage City Council met behind closed doors for roughly an hour Monday...
