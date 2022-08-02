Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG

Read on foxbaltimore.com
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Stolen Motorcycle Recovered In Maryland During Special Enforcement Detail
Police in Maryland on a special patrol got more than they bargained for when they busted a rider driving a stolen motorcycle, authorities announced. Washington, DC resident Darrell Allen Davidson, 35, was busted on the stolen ride by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office during a planned safety and speed enforcement operation on Budds Creek Road.
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
foxbaltimore.com
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
North Ocean Beach In Maryland Reopens After Military Debris Washes Up On Shore
A Maryland beach is reopened after it was forced to temporarily close due to several pieces of military munitions debris that washed ashore onto the sand over the past two weeks, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Parts of North Ocean Beach in the Maryland District of Assateague Island...
fox5dc.com
Man charged for shooting roommate with shotgun inside Columbia home, police say
COLUMBIA, Md. - A Howard County man is in custody after shooting and injuring his roommate at their Columbia, Maryland home, according to police. Howard County Police say Zongping Zhang, 55, is accused of shooting his roommate, identified as Matthew Ng, 49, after an argument on Tuesday night. Police say...
Maryland mom accused of murdering her children due in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Catherine Hoggle faces murder charges in the disappearance of her two kids back in 2014, however she has never been found competent to stand trial. Now, it's possible those murder charges could be dropped.
foxbaltimore.com
Motive not yet determined in shooting of No Shoot Zone activist
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of a local community activist. Tyree Moorehead, 46, was shot near the corner of east monument and north rose streets in east Baltimore at approximately 9:40 a.m. August 3.
foxbaltimore.com
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C. to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
Multiple Houses Damaged In Maryland When Illegal Fireworks Spark Outdoor Blaze
A late-night fireworks show in Maryland led to multiple Dorchester County homes getting damaged when one went awry and set an outdoor trash pile ablaze, according to the state fire marshal. A team of nearly two dozen firefighters from the Rescue Fire Company in Cambridge responded to a Hubbard Street...
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Stealing Property from Home Depot; One Suspect Remains At Large
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 22-year-old Sean Palmer, of Washington D.C. and 41-year-old Jonte Smith, of Brentwood, MD for theft and assault at a Home Depot store on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the third suspect.
"Pushed to his limits": Man allegedly shot roommate several times with shotgun
A verbal argument between Columbia roommates ends in gunfire. It happened Tuesday around 7:45pm in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace.
WJLA
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
