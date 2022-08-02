Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG

Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO