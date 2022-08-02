Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
South Dakota CDFI wins $5 million in Good Jobs Challenge
(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge. Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner announces at a news conference in Minneapolis on August 2, 2022 that nurses took a vote of no confidence in the executives of four health systems — Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial and St. Luke's Duluth. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.
MnDOT announces $250M available in Corridors of Commerce funding
(ST. PAUL, MN)-- Cities, counties, Tribal Governments, and other qualified organizations in Minnesota are encouraged to offer recommendations for Corridors of Commerce funds to improve local transportation infrastructure through projects that support economic development, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. A total of $250 million in funding is available...
