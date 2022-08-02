ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
BETTENDORF, IA
More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
WISCONSIN STATE
South Dakota CDFI wins $5 million in Good Jobs Challenge

(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge. Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
AGRICULTURE
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MnDOT announces $250M available in Corridors of Commerce funding

(ST. PAUL, MN)-- Cities, counties, Tribal Governments, and other qualified organizations in Minnesota are encouraged to offer recommendations for Corridors of Commerce funds to improve local transportation infrastructure through projects that support economic development, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today. A total of $250 million in funding is available...
MINNESOTA STATE

