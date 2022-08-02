Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China

Tweet

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday as part of her trip to Asia, despite warnings against a stop from the Chinese government.

Pelosi has been rumored to be planning a visit to Taiwan for months, reportedly planning to stop in April during her trip to Asia but canceling it after contracting COVID-19.

The Speaker’s office has not confirmed her current plans include stopping by Taiwan, but Taiwanese and U.S. officials have confirmed the visit.

Pelosi’s congressional delegation began its tour of Asia on Monday in Singapore, and Taiwanese media have reported she will come to the capital Taipei on Tuesday night and stay the night after leaving Malaysia. One broadcaster reported that she might meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

China has maintained that any visit from Pelosi to the self-governing island would damage U.S.-Chinese relations, and it would take “strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Chinese government does not recognize Taiwan as independent and instead considers it to be Chinese territory awaiting reunification with the mainland.

On Monday, the White House warned China to not escalate tensions if Pelosi visits Taiwan.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing U.S. policy into some sort of crisis conflict or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” national security spokesman John Kirby said.

China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan in recent months and warned the U.S. to not violate its “One China” policy.

The U.S. holds a policy of strategic ambiguity on the status of Taiwan, pledging to support the island and help it defend itself but not necessarily committing to becoming directly involved in its defense in the event of a Chinese invasion.

The Biden administration has remained cautious on the idea of Pelosi visiting Taiwan, with President Biden saying last month that the U.S. military “thinks it’s not a good idea right now.”

But Kirby emphasized on Monday that a visit from the House Speaker to Taiwan was not uncommon and members of the U.S. government should not be intimidated by threats from the Chinese.

Pelosi said in a statement on her visit to Malaysia that the congressional delegation had a wide-ranging discussion with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on advancing shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region. She said the conversation focused on climate change, integrity in government and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the countries agreed to collaborate on shared security interests, economic priorities, trade, human trafficking and climate.

Pelosi said in her remarks ahead of meeting with the prime minister that the delegation includes Democratic Reps. Greg Meeks (N.Y.), Mark Takano (Calif.), Suzan DelBene (Wash.), Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.) and Andy Kim (N.J.).

–Updated at 7:46 a.m.