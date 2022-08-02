ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKm2d_0h1dQgqT00
Tweet

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday as part of her trip to Asia, despite warnings against a stop from the Chinese government.

Pelosi has been rumored to be planning a visit to Taiwan for months, reportedly planning to stop in April during her trip to Asia but canceling it after contracting COVID-19.

The Speaker’s office has not confirmed her current plans include stopping by Taiwan, but Taiwanese and U.S. officials have confirmed the visit.

Pelosi’s congressional delegation began its tour of Asia on Monday in Singapore, and Taiwanese media have reported she will come to the capital Taipei on Tuesday night and stay the night after leaving Malaysia. One broadcaster reported that she might meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

China has maintained that any visit from Pelosi to the self-governing island would damage U.S.-Chinese relations, and it would take “strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Chinese government does not recognize Taiwan as independent and instead considers it to be Chinese territory awaiting reunification with the mainland.

On Monday, the White House warned China to not escalate tensions if Pelosi visits Taiwan.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing U.S. policy into some sort of crisis conflict or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait,” national security spokesman John Kirby said.

China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan in recent months and warned the U.S. to not violate its “One China” policy.

The U.S. holds a policy of strategic ambiguity on the status of Taiwan, pledging to support the island and help it defend itself but not necessarily committing to becoming directly involved in its defense in the event of a Chinese invasion.

The Biden administration has remained cautious on the idea of Pelosi visiting Taiwan, with President Biden saying last month that the U.S. military “thinks it’s not a good idea right now.”

But Kirby emphasized on Monday that a visit from the House Speaker to Taiwan was not uncommon and members of the U.S. government should not be intimidated by threats from the Chinese.

Pelosi said in a statement on her visit to Malaysia that the congressional delegation had a wide-ranging discussion with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on advancing shared goals in the Indo-Pacific region. She said the conversation focused on climate change, integrity in government and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the countries agreed to collaborate on shared security interests, economic priorities, trade, human trafficking and climate.

Pelosi said in her remarks ahead of meeting with the prime minister that the delegation includes Democratic Reps. Greg Meeks (N.Y.), Mark Takano (Calif.), Suzan DelBene (Wash.), Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.) and Andy Kim (N.J.).

–Updated at 7:46 a.m.

Comments / 5

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Suzan Delbene
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Person
Mark Takano
Person
Saifuddin Abdullah
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Taiwan Strait#Chinese#Taiwanese#The White House
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Chinese state media warn fighter jets escorting Pelosi to Taiwan could be shot down

A Chinese state media figure warned that the presence of U.S. fighter jets accompanying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's transport to Taiwan would be considered an "invasion." Hu Xijin, a commentator for China's Global Times, warned on Friday that "if US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is [an] invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down."
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

654K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy