Read on www.westcentralsbest.com
Related
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bossierpress.com
Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English. Public school students showed a partial rebound on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, state education leaders announced Wednesday morning. The percentage of students who met Louisiana's longtime...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's youth prison crisis, explained: What went wrong, how we got here, what's being done
Louisiana's juvenile prison system is in crisis. There have been multiple takeovers and dozens of teens have escaped this year. In response, state leaders have resorted to drastic measures in an effort to restore order. Experts, corrections officials and advocates say the crisis has been years in the making. To...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
2022-2023 school year start dates across Southeast Louisiana
If you have a school start date that you would like to be added, email WGNONews@nexstar.tv
wwno.org
Other states have passed school choice programs. Could Louisiana be next under a new governor?
Across the country, a growing number of states are setting up state-funded education savings accounts, or ESAs, to give more students education opportunities outside of public schools. This year, Louisiana would have joined them if not for a pair of vetoes by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said the policy would have crippled already underfunded public schools.
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
KPLC TV
DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
WWL-TV
Adoptees can finally access their original birth certificates in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a key to her past. House...
fox8live.com
Another insurance company drops out of La., as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
westcentralsbest.com
Bill to help veterans exposed to toxins passes; here's what Louisiana's senators said
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana veterans advocates are praising the legislation the U.S. Senate approved Tuesday that will expand care for veterans who suffer from illnesses because of exposure to toxins during their military service, with one advocate calling it "a huge victory." Louisiana has about 283,000 veterans. How many...
wrkf.org
How one Louisiana nonprofit is responding to record-high gun violence
The nonprofit 100 Black Men offers mentoring and leadership programs for Baton Rouge youth. On Louisiana Considered, we learn how the organization 100 Black Men is aiming to decrease violence in Baton Rouge through youth mentoring programs. And we speak with internationally-ranked Rubik’s cube competitor Dylan Miller. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
Comments / 2