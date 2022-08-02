ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
bossierpress.com

Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests

The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remedial Education#Child Care#Kindergarten#Politics State#K12#Politics Legislative#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips
WGNO

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
KPLC TV

DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

How one Louisiana nonprofit is responding to record-high gun violence

The nonprofit 100 Black Men offers mentoring and leadership programs for Baton Rouge youth. On Louisiana Considered, we learn how the organization 100 Black Men is aiming to decrease violence in Baton Rouge through youth mentoring programs. And we speak with internationally-ranked Rubik’s cube competitor Dylan Miller. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
Natchitoches Times

Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man

The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy