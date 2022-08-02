Read on www.protocol.com
Vox
The crypto crackdown begins
It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One of the world’s biggest banks, and Europe’s second-largest lender, is showing that it’s playing by China’s rules. London-headquartered HSBC has become the first international bank...
protocol.com
Europe’s big climate VC bet
Hello, Protocol Climate friends. Today, we’re globetrotting (sustainably, of course) by checking in with Europe’s biggest climate VC fund on what makes the continent a clean tech startup hotbed before hopping back to the U.S. for Big Tech’s take on the Inflation Reduction Act. Then we’re zooming out for a global view of Amazon’s carbon emissions.
Apple Card bank Goldman Sachs facing regulatory probe into credit card practices
Apple’s partner bank for the Apple Card, Goldman Sachs, has disclosed that it is facing an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The investigation is focused on Goldman’s credit card account management practices in the United States, of which Apple Card is a major component. As reported...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
SEC Charges 11 People In $300M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting an allegedly fraudulent crypto-focused pyramid & Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors. Forsage scheme allowed retail investors to enter transactions via smart contracts that operated on the Ethereum (ETH/USD), Tron...
protocol.com
Fintech’s bad bets — and good ones
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: good bets and bad in fintech, credit card debt on the rise and the Nomad bridge hack. Tinder’s doing crypto all wrong. Match Group scrapped its experiment with a cryptocurrency-like reward currency, Tinder Coins. What it needs to do instead is team up with the crypto scammers swarming the dating app and get a piece of the action. Romance isn’t dead, it’s just insufficiently monetized.
dailyhodl.com
US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock
Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
North Korean fraudsters suspected of copying people’s LinkedIn and Indeed profiles in a bid to land jobs at U.S. crypto firms
Experts said that by harnessing information from crypto firms, Kim Jong Un's government could collate information about future cryptocurrency trends.
protocol.com
Robinhood is cutting another 23% of its staff after a bad bet on trading growth
Robinhood said Tuesday that it was cutting more jobs as CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the company got 2022 market trends wrong. Just three months after announcing that it was reducing its workforce by 9%, the trading app said it would cut another 23%. The earlier reductions “did not go far enough,” Tenev said in a letter to employees.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
zycrypto.com
All Corporate Attempts At Creating The Metaverse Today Will Misfire, Asserts Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has criticized attempts by corporates to usurp and monopolize the metaverse, predicting that the whole scheme will misfire. Commenting on a tweet by one of his followers who claimed that he did not believe that growth by the metaverse “will happen in the ways VCs are currently funding”, Buterin suggested that corporates would likely fail at creating the metaverse.
protocol.com
Russian hackers get the headlines. But China is the bigger threat to many US enterprises.
While cybersecurity teams would be unwise to take their eyes off Russia, the evolving threat posed by China's massive hacking operation deserves more attention than it's getting among some targeted businesses — especially those involved in emerging technologies, experts told Protocol. As the tech war between China and the...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
PayPal’s crypto ambitions fade to the background as company sets new course
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said the company was focused on several branches of the business, including its checkout core business and digital wallets, but did not mention cryptocurrency during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. PayPal went all in on crypto in 2021, building a wallet and touting big plans...
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
