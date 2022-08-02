ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The crypto crackdown begins

It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators

Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Europe’s big climate VC bet

Hello, Protocol Climate friends. Today, we’re globetrotting (sustainably, of course) by checking in with Europe’s biggest climate VC fund on what makes the continent a clean tech startup hotbed before hopping back to the U.S. for Big Tech’s take on the Inflation Reduction Act. Then we’re zooming out for a global view of Amazon’s carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Chetty
Person
Elon Musk
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SEC Charges 11 People In $300M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting an allegedly fraudulent crypto-focused pyramid & Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors. Forsage scheme allowed retail investors to enter transactions via smart contracts that operated on the Ethereum (ETH/USD), Tron...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Neobank#Ipo#Federal Trade Commission#Co2 Emissions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Ahead Financials#Cfpb#Protocol Fintech
protocol.com

Fintech’s bad bets — and good ones

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: good bets and bad in fintech, credit card debt on the rise and the Nomad bridge hack. Tinder’s doing crypto all wrong. Match Group scrapped its experiment with a cryptocurrency-like reward currency, Tinder Coins. What it needs to do instead is team up with the crypto scammers swarming the dating app and get a piece of the action. Romance isn’t dead, it’s just insufficiently monetized.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock

Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
MARKETS
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
protocol.com

Robinhood is cutting another 23% of its staff after a bad bet on trading growth

Robinhood said Tuesday that it was cutting more jobs as CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the company got 2022 market trends wrong. Just three months after announcing that it was reducing its workforce by 9%, the trading app said it would cut another 23%. The earlier reductions “did not go far enough,” Tenev said in a letter to employees.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

All Corporate Attempts At Creating The Metaverse Today Will Misfire, Asserts Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has criticized attempts by corporates to usurp and monopolize the metaverse, predicting that the whole scheme will misfire. Commenting on a tweet by one of his followers who claimed that he did not believe that growth by the metaverse “will happen in the ways VCs are currently funding”, Buterin suggested that corporates would likely fail at creating the metaverse.
MARKETS
protocol.com

The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software

The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy