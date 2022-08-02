ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

BBC

Help house 10,000 Afghan refugees, minister tells councils

The refugees minister has appealed to councils to help house 10,500 Afghans currently living in UK hotels at a cost to the taxpayer of £1m a day. Lord Harrington told councils the government had fewer than 100 properties available in June, but expects 500 Afghan arrivals each month. Several...
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrant crossings resume as report warns asylum seekers at risk of exploitation

Small boat crossings in the English Channel resumed on Thursday following a quiet two days.No crossings were recorded on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to figures from the Ministry of Defence.A total of 696 people made the dangerous journey on Monday, the busiest day for Channel crossings so far this year, and were taken to the Port of Ramsgate due to concerns about traffic around the Port of Dover.Border Force ship Hurricane brought around 40-50 people, including a small number of children, into Dover on Thursday morning, and activity in the Channel suggested there would be more later in the day.The...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pork, Pimms and Boris for PM: A day with the 0.3 per cent of the population deciding the UK’s next leader

On the manicured lawns of Peter and Marjorie Marsh’s home – Aston Hall, a 15th century pile – 150 guests sit around trestle tables enjoying a hog roast and glasses of Pimms.They are mainly retired and, if the spacious driveway and courtyard out front is any indication, have arrived here in a variety of Aston Martins, BMWs and Range Rovers.They are also among the 0.3 per cent of the UK population – about 150,000 people – who will get to decide the country’s next prime minister.This is the summer social of the North Shropshire Conservatives. And, if the conversation today...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?

A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
ACCIDENTS

