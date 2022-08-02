Small boat crossings in the English Channel resumed on Thursday following a quiet two days.No crossings were recorded on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to figures from the Ministry of Defence.A total of 696 people made the dangerous journey on Monday, the busiest day for Channel crossings so far this year, and were taken to the Port of Ramsgate due to concerns about traffic around the Port of Dover.Border Force ship Hurricane brought around 40-50 people, including a small number of children, into Dover on Thursday morning, and activity in the Channel suggested there would be more later in the day.The...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO