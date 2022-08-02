Not Enough Women: Miners Meet in Australia Under a Cloud After Sexism Report

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
Women are turning the tide on climate policy worldwide, and may launch a new era for Australia
When the new federal parliament opened last week, a record number of female politicians took their seats: 38% in the House of Representatives and 57% in the Senate. This changing of the guard, with women at the forefront, brings an opportunity to accelerate Australia’s efforts on climate change. The major parties were virtually silent on the issues of gender equity and climate change throughout the 2022 election campaign. Yet, both issues proved to be turning points for the Australian electorate. Climate change – one of the key platforms on which the teal candidates successfully campaigned - is central to Prime Minister...
BHP to boost nickel exploration spending amid EV boom
KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BHP Group (BHP.AX) will increase its spending on nickel exploration over the next two years to meet growing demand for the raw material used in making electric vehicle batteries, the chief of its nickel operations said on Wednesday.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Caterpillar gets wrapped in slowing China demand and supply-chain woes
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Tuesday warned of a bigger drop in demand for its excavators in property crisis-hit China, piling on more pain on the industrial bellwether grappling with supply-chain disruptions.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
US News and World Report
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
Australian miner European Lithium to supply battery-grade lithium to BMW
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australia's European Lithium Ltd (EUR.AX) said on Friday it has signed an agreement with German automobile maker BMW AG to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide, as companies look to shift towards greener sources of energy.
Hidden women of history: Kudnarto, the Kaurna woman who made South Australian legal history
Kudnarto, a Kaurna woman, married shepherd Thomas Adams on 27 January 1848. Theirs was the first legal marriage between an Aboriginal woman and a colonist under colonial law in South Australia. The occasion was recorded by The South Australian. The bride, who took the name Mary Ann Adams, wore a neat gown and low boots. She wore no bonnet, but her hair was carefully dressed; and her whole appearance denoted cleanliness and comfort. She was deemed “remarkedly good looking”, hardworking and well-tempered. Her English as she repeated her vows was clear. Kudnarto was able to apply for Aboriginal reserve land for farming...
Charities back battle to ban single-use barbecues amid fears they are threat to the environment
Nature charities joined fire chiefs in calling for a ban on disposable barbecues yesterday, branding them a menace to the environment. Keep Britain Tidy called for a national ban on sales of single-use barbecues, which can cost as little as £2, while the Woodland Trust urged campers and day trippers to leave them at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Ten Mexican Miners Remain Trapped in Coal Mine After Three Rescued
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Rescuers in Mexico, including dozens of soldiers, were working desperately on Wednesday to reach ten miners trapped in a flooded coal mine following the collapse of an inner wall, the ministry handling the disaster said. Three miners had been rescued and hospitalized, the Security and Citizen Protection...
Australia's "Big Four" banks raise mortgage rates after RBA hike
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia's "Big Four" banks raised their home loan variable interest rates on Thursday, after the country's central bank hiked rates earlier this week. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX), National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) increased their mortgage rates to match the hike announced by the central bank.
Mexico denies energy policies unfair after Canada joins U.S. demand
MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday denied his energy policies breached a regional trade agreement after Canada challenged them, and said that he had reached agreement with a host of American investors in the sector.
British businesses turning away from China, industry group says
LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British businesses are cutting ties with China due to concerns about political tensions, a shift that is likely to stoke inflationary pressures, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said in an interview published on Saturday.
Clean Clothes, Workers United, More Call on Fashion to Stand With Sri Lankan Garment Workers
More than half of Sri Lanka’s economy relies on apparel exports, and industry organizations are pledging their support to the country amid ongoing economic hardship. In a letter dated July 26, trade unions and worker rights’ organizations, including the Clean Clothes Campaign, Labor Behind the Label, Maquila Solidarity Network, War on Want and Workers United, expressed their solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who, amid a debt crisis in the country, have faced food, fuel and power shortages, and resulting protests led to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation last month.
Argentina's latest economy chief announces new agriculture pick
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's incoming economy minister, dubbed a "superminister" due to his expanded portfolio, announced new secretary picks including for the key farm sector on Tuesday, part of the government's latest bid to reign in a severe economic crisis.
Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India
India has snapped up discounted Russian crude even as other buyers self-sanction from trade with Moscow amid war. Crude competition is ramping up.
biztoc.com
European stocks flat; key U.S. jobs report ahead; WPP down 7%
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% by late morning, with media stocks shedding 1.3%. Markets have endured a cautious week as investors reacted to a slew of corporate earnings. Friday's U.S. jobs report will likely offer clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path. Friday's U.S. jobs report will...
Comments / 1