Not Enough Women: Miners Meet in Australia Under a Cloud After Sexism Report

When the new federal parliament opened last week, a record number of female politicians took their seats: 38% in the House of Representatives and 57% in the Senate. This changing of the guard, with women at the forefront, brings an opportunity to accelerate Australia’s efforts on climate change. The major parties were virtually silent on the issues of gender equity and climate change throughout the 2022 election campaign. Yet, both issues proved to be turning points for the Australian electorate. Climate change – one of the key platforms on which the teal candidates successfully campaigned - is central to Prime Minister...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO