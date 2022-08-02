Upbeat Q2 Earnings, EVOP Buyout Cheer up Global Payments’ Investors

Read on www.tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In
Who initiated coverage of Plug Power (PLUG) ahead of its earnings results? Northland analyst Abhishek Sinha, that’s who, beginning coverage of the stock with a Market Perform (i.e. Neutral) rating, and a $25 price target, just ahead of the company’s Q2 2022 financial results next Tuesday, August 9.
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
Could these British housing stocks build your portfolio higher?
With house prices at a record high, could it be a good time to invest in builders in Britain’s soaring housing market?. Britain’s housing market has remained robust through the pandemic and into 2022 – so we have compared two leading British builders Persimmon (GB:PSN) and Redrow (GB:RDW) that are currently surfing a wave of high house prices (although facing challenges relating to supply).
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
Canopy Growth has appointed Christelle Gedeon as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer. Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) gained over 13% yesterday and are up more than 2% during the pre-market trading session today after the company announced that it has hired Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer.
SoFi Q2 Results Beat; Stock Soars 8%
SoFi Technologies delivered better-than-expected Q2 2022 results, driven by growth across all key business segments. The company also increased Q3 guidance as it expects the growth momentum to continue in the near future. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) delivered solid Q2 2022 results that improved significantly from the year-ago quarter and beat...
Morguard Posts Excellent Q2 Results, but Stock Slips
MRC stock closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday, even though the real estate company reported excellent second-quarter results. Canadian real estate firm Morguard Corp. (TSE: MRC) has reported excellent results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results on Wednesday, shares of the company slipped around 0.5% to close at C$112.86.
After Gaining 9% on Wednesday, PayPal Stock Could Go Up Another 37%, Says Analyst
PayPal (PYPL) reported its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings on Tuesday evening — and on Wednesday, the crowd went wild. On a good day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq rising 2.6%, PayPal shares blew past the competition and closed the day up 9%. So what did investors like about PayPal’s Q2 report?
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
Block’s revenue and earnings declined from the previous year. However, the results managed to surpass Street expectations. Meanwhile, investors are loading up on the stock due to its operational strength. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June...
Lightspeed Stock Plunges 12% Despite Meeting Earnings Estimates
Despite posting solid revenue growth, investors weren’t impressed with Lightspeed’s earnings report, as its losses widened and margins contracted. Shares of Lightspeed (LSPD) fell 12% after reporting earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.12, which was in line with analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.12. In the past nine quarters, Lightspeed has beat estimates six times.
Twilio Stock Faces Considerable Upside in a Tech Rebound
Twilio stock has been in a world of pain since peaking back in 2021. With the ambitious goal of becoming profitable in 2023, Twilio may be a tech underdog that could trend higher from here, even with the looming recession. Shares of communication tool developer Twilio (TWLO) have lost more...
Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%
Robust advertising demand helped Yelp deliver record second-quarter revenue. Investors cheered the numbers in an after-market rally on Thursday. Yelp (YELP) shares gained 14.5% during the extended trading session yesterday after the company delivered robust second-quarter numbers. Impressively, our website traffic tool indicated this second quarter outperformance, with the total...
How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?
MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
Here’s Why Investors Are Interested in Ranpak Despite Its Poor Q2 Show
Interestingly, market sentiments are in favor of Ranpak despite its disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022. The solid prospects of this packaging solutions expert and other possible reasons explaining investors’ interest in PACK stock are discussed in this article. Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) have...
Which Oil Stock is a Better Pick Following Q2 Results?
Concerns regarding a slowdown in demand due to a looming recession have been putting pressure on oil stocks over recent days. However, supply constraints amid geopolitical concerns could keep energy prices at high levels and benefit oil stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about a leading oilfield services company and two integrated oil and gas companies.
