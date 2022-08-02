Read on www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Related
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington: Yard clippings on roadway is littering
Sumner Newscow report — The following is a press release issued by the City of Wellington office this morning:. Wellington Building & Codes Department would like to remind our citizens about the proper disposal of yard clippings. We have received several complaints of yard clippings on public roadways. Yard clippings are considered a form of littering according to Wellington City Code.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
KWCH.com
Dole VA Medical Center fully operational after power outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is fully operational Wednesday after a Tuesday power outage that caused outpatient appointments to be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled for the next available date. Commercial power was restored to most buildings on the campus late Tuesday afternoon, but some areas of the facility remained on emergency power until shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A popular 32-year-old business is moving and expanding within Eastgate Plaza
It’s not moving far, but this east-side business is going to be able to greatly expand what it sells with a new location.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
KAKE TV
'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
What to know before you vote on Tuesday
If you plan to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the primary election, these are answers to some of the most common election day questions.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
KVOE
Trial approaching for woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia
Court proceedings continue for a woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia. Amanda Sibert has a motions hearing set at 9 am Wednesday, with a motion to suppress unspecified evidence to be discussed. Sibert then has her final pretrial set for 4 pm Wednesday, with trial tentatively set to begin Monday. Trial could begin Aug. 29 or Sept. 19, depending on how proceedings go this week.
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for missing adult
Emporia Police are asking for help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers are looking for Brooke Lang, who was last seen July 21. Mattas says Lang was apparently leaving her house to go on a walk shortly before she disappeared. Mattas says there are no indications of suspicious activity at this time.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Louise Prigmore
Louise Prigmore passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born October 15, 1926, the first born of Jay and Vetta Brooks. Her mother passed away in 1941 at the age of 35. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Doris. Louise was married to John Prigmore, her high school sweetheart in 1946, soon after his discharge from the Navy Air Corp. They celebrated their 75th anniversary in 2021. Their marriage produced three children, John (Jamie) Robert (Peggy) and Jayne (Ron Broughton); eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Louise liked to stay busy and worked ten years at Jefferson Elementary School and nine years at Butler County Community College. Her volunteer work included Cub Scout leader, Brownie Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, 20 years at the Susan B. Allen Hospital Gift Shop, where she was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2006. She also spent four years delivering library books for Bradford Memorial Library to seven small town senior centers. Her hobbies included volunteer work, sewing and riding her 54” lawn mower. Friends may gather from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 8 at 10am at Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in Louise’s name may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church Missions or to the Friends of Bradford Memorial Library. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Louise at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
78 years later, WWII veteran returns to Kansas to be buried
GRANOLA (KSNT) – Technolgy and science will be responsible for returning a 19-year-old World War II soldier home to Kansas. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 15, 2022. In December of 1944, Dorsey […]
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Comments / 0