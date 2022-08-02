Read on www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Sam Haggerty (forehead) returns to Mariners' lineup Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (forehead) is back in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. What It Means:. Haggerty was held out of the last three lineups, but he went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a...
Fletcher’s leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A’s
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher’s return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels. The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list.
Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut
The Top 30 prospect managed one hit in his first MLB game in place of injured Kole Calhoun.
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O’s past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday
Sidebar: BHS coach elucidates on Formula Zero opportunity for Castillo
The first thing to answer is the Formula Zero gathering — which includes Bartlesville High’s David Castillo — is not just another camp. Headed by NBA legend Damian Lillard and legendary basketball trainer Phil Beckner, the event — which is taking place the rest of the this week in Portland, Ore. — the...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Gio plays the hero in extras
We had a reasonably light night around baseball, with the Yankees in action against one of their playoff rivals, and only two other games featuring others. The Yankees took care of their business, beating the Mariners 7-2, but it’s still worth checking in on the rest of the American League (even with the Blue Jays and Rays idle).
Andrew Velazquez sitting Tuesday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels infeilder Andrew Velazquez is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Velazquez is being replaced at shortstop by David Fletcher versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 260 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .176 batting average with a .482 OPS,...
