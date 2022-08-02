ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty (forehead) returns to Mariners' lineup Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (forehead) is back in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. What It Means:. Haggerty was held out of the last three lineups, but he went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Gio plays the hero in extras

We had a reasonably light night around baseball, with the Yankees in action against one of their playoff rivals, and only two other games featuring others. The Yankees took care of their business, beating the Mariners 7-2, but it’s still worth checking in on the rest of the American League (even with the Blue Jays and Rays idle).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez sitting Tuesday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels infeilder Andrew Velazquez is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Velazquez is being replaced at shortstop by David Fletcher versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 260 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .176 batting average with a .482 OPS,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy