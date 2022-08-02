ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Revisiting Berneal’s Carryout and their 99-cent cheeseburgers

People love a delicious deal and eating at an affordable price. One of the best places to go to spend a dollar in town is Berneal’s Carryout. They are home of the 99-cent cheeseburgers. Located at 13th and Grove, this cash only place has been dishing out brown paper bags with little burgers for years.
WICHITA, KS
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win

The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
LIBERAL, KS
Andover, KS
Kansas Entertainment
Charity Garage Sale Benefitting Passageways

Come one come all to the Passageways’ Charity Garage Sale this Saturday at Towne West Mall. Passageways’ Ltd is an organization that is dedicated to helping homeless Veterans with everyday needs. The Passageways’ Outreach Center is located inside the Towne West Mall and is open to community memebers and Veterans on a regular basis.
WICHITA, KS
‘Every bit counts’: Jones family shares update as community rallies behind them

Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A three-day fundraiser organized by a Spangles general manager managed to raised $17,100 to support the Nickerson family. On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky for Nickerson High School basketball star AAU tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.
WICHITA, KS
Louise Prigmore

Louise Prigmore passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born October 15, 1926, the first born of Jay and Vetta Brooks. Her mother passed away in 1941 at the age of 35. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Doris. Louise was married to John Prigmore, her high school sweetheart in 1946, soon after his discharge from the Navy Air Corp. They celebrated their 75th anniversary in 2021. Their marriage produced three children, John (Jamie) Robert (Peggy) and Jayne (Ron Broughton); eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Louise liked to stay busy and worked ten years at Jefferson Elementary School and nine years at Butler County Community College. Her volunteer work included Cub Scout leader, Brownie Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, 20 years at the Susan B. Allen Hospital Gift Shop, where she was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2006. She also spent four years delivering library books for Bradford Memorial Library to seven small town senior centers. Her hobbies included volunteer work, sewing and riding her 54” lawn mower. Friends may gather from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 8 at 10am at Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in Louise’s name may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church Missions or to the Friends of Bradford Memorial Library. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Louise at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
EL DORADO, KS
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
WICHITA, KS
Melissa Etheridge
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain

Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
WICHITA, KS
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years. To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. […]
Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
WICHITA, KS
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election

The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
WICHITA, KS
Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
WICHITA, KS
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita

A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.

