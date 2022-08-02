Louise Prigmore passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born October 15, 1926, the first born of Jay and Vetta Brooks. Her mother passed away in 1941 at the age of 35. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Doris. Louise was married to John Prigmore, her high school sweetheart in 1946, soon after his discharge from the Navy Air Corp. They celebrated their 75th anniversary in 2021. Their marriage produced three children, John (Jamie) Robert (Peggy) and Jayne (Ron Broughton); eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Louise liked to stay busy and worked ten years at Jefferson Elementary School and nine years at Butler County Community College. Her volunteer work included Cub Scout leader, Brownie Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, 20 years at the Susan B. Allen Hospital Gift Shop, where she was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2006. She also spent four years delivering library books for Bradford Memorial Library to seven small town senior centers. Her hobbies included volunteer work, sewing and riding her 54” lawn mower. Friends may gather from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 8 at 10am at Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in Louise’s name may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church Missions or to the Friends of Bradford Memorial Library. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Louise at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO