Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities are looking for a Grove, Oklahoma man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, on July 31, 2022, they took a report of an older white male driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. The man allegedly spoke with several male juveniles at a park in Cherokee, Kansas.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
republic-online.com
Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates
MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
republic-online.com
Metcalf 2.0 groundbreaking kicks off $5 million project
LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a recent rainy morning. Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people on Wednesday, July 27, the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project is scheduled to begin construction this month.
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
columbusnews-report.com
Local honey sells for $415 a pint
Inflation. Everything is increas Everything is increasing in price daily. However, nothing has increased in price to match the inflation in the price of Cherokee County honey. Wednesday evening Wednesday evening during the County Fair 4-H Cake Auction somewhat of a surprise offering was presented to the buyers. It was mis-reported to be “Jelly” in the story about the sale but it was Cherokee…
bartlesvilleradio.com
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
republic-online.com
Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation
A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
newstalkkzrg.com
Woman from Neosho arrested on murder charges
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
Child found in car in Osage County later dies
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
fortscott.biz
Update on Jail Staff Shortage
On June 16, 2022, Bourbon County Jail Administrator Bob Reed announced that inmates are being sent to other counties, because of staffing shortages. On that day he announced that approximately 56 inmates out of 65 are being housed elsewhere, with a cost to the county of $40 per day per inmate.
