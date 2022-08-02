Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final
Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.“This is the last one. If I can get...
