Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.“This is the last one. If I can get...

