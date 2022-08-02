Aston Martin plans 2 reveals for 2022 Monterey Car Week, plus Valhalla hypercar

Read on www.motorauthority.com
2022 Lexus IS 500 Meets 2022 Ford Mustang GT In V8 Drag Race
With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
2023 Genesis G90's $89,495 starting price includes long list of standard features
Genesis in August will finally start deliveries of its redesigned 2023 G90 full-size sedan in the U.S., and the automaker on Tuesday provided pricing information. The new G90, which represents the second generation of the flagship nameplate, is available in two grades, each with a unique powertrain. The base G90...
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Jim Glickenhaus Has Grand Plan to Add Hypercars to WEC Field in 2023
Despite finishing on the podium at Le Mans, Jim Glickenhaus and the Glickenhaus 007C is ineligible for next year's Rolex 24 at Daytona due to IMSA’s rule requiring participating manufacturers to produce 2,500 road cars annually. Glickenhaus' answer is gear up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and...
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor First Look: Our Mini-Truck Desire Quakes
We thought we spotted a Ford Maverick Tremor prototype a few weeks ago. It turns out the more rugged-looking Maverick we spied was indeed a Tremor, making it the fourth truck to get the off-road Tremor trim level, joining the Ranger, F-150, and Super Duty. Welcome to the family, baby Tremor. It's a good look.
First Drive: 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Is the Ultimate Road-to-Track Supercar
The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of […]
This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built
If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
Ford Explorer receives new look, 27-inch touchscreen in China
Ford this week unveiled a heavily updated Explorer in China. The updated mid-size SUV features new styling front and rear and a revamped interior with a landscape-oriented 27-inch touchscreen display serving as the infotainment hub. The updated front end features new headlights and a larger grille with a more rounded...
Volkswagen Group Unveils Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
Aston Martin Is Unveiling Two New Cars at Monterey Car Week. Here’s What We Know So Far.
Click here to read the full article. Aston Martin isn’t taking any time off this summer. The British marque just announced that it will bring two new models to Monterey Car Week later this month. The vehicles will be on display at the Aston Martin Club 1913 brand center at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and are part of the brand’s strongest-ever presence at the annual event. The automaker clearly doesn’t want to give too much away before Monterey—which runs throughout the third week of August—but did offer a few hints at what to expect in a press release. The first vehicle...
Super Sleds: 2022 BMW M5 CS vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing vs. Mercedes-AMG GT63 S
I was terribly distressed to learn of your recent bout of COVID-19 and your unfortunate but necessary withdrawal from our long-anticipated rendezvous with the 2022 BMW M5 CS, the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, and the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. Equally disappointed was your dear friend Reggie Watts, the delightful band...
Answers: Can You Guess The Classic Cars?
You were asked to guess the models of 14 classic cars based on photographs of their interiors in this article here at The Gate on Friday, July 29, 2022 — and this article contains the answers, which include the year, manufacturer, and model. Answers: Can You Guess The Classic...
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Paul Stephens AutoArt 993R brings subtlety to the Porsche 911 restomod
There's a new Porsche 911 restomod in town. UK-based Porsche specialist company Paul Stephens on Tuesday unveiled the AutoArt 993R, a new restomod built from the 993-generation 911. While some restomods feature extensive modifications, a Paul Stephens press release said the company took a "less is more" approach to this...
Watch This Homebuilt Model Rocket Land Like a Real SpaceX Falcon 9
BPS Space/YouTubeLanding this model rocket was a wildly difficult proposition that took seven years to complete.
2023 BMW i4 lowers starting price to $52,395 with addition of eDrive35 grade
BMW's i4 electric hatchback enters the 2023 model year with a new eDrive35 grade that has brought the starting price down to $52,395, including a $995 destination charge. The i4 was a new addition to BMW's lineup for 2022, initially offering eDrive40 and M50 grades, priced from $56,395 and $66,895, respectively. Pricing of those grades for the 2023 model year has not yet been announced.
