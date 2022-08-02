Teacher Turnover Is Very High In Missouri. Will New Survey Clear Things Up?

Read on awesome923.com
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Kansas Votes To Protect Abortion Rights. How Would Missouri Vote?
Aug 2nd was Election Day for a few states, including Missouri and our state to the west, Kansas. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs Wade, essentially putting those decisions in the hands of the states. Kansas has been a very conservative state, and on the ballot on Tuesday, people had a chance to vote on abortion rights.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
'It really takes all hands on deck': What Kansas abortion vote means for Missouri, other states
ST. LOUIS — When the results came in Tuesday night, there were hugs of celebration and loss surrounding the failed voter initiative to restrict abortion access in Kansas. The votes came out strong against the measure to remove a key privacy right from the state constitution, at times pushing the percentage as high as 60%.
kttn.com
University of Missouri Extension on using corn silage as a forage.
An emergency feeding situation is shaping up for Missouri’s beef producers because of the drought. The University of Missouri Extension recently hosted University of Wisconsin agronomist Joe Lauer on the MU Extension Forage and Livestock Hour to discuss his research on corn silage as a forage. Lauer talked about...
Primary election results: Incumbent Luetkemeyer to face Mann in November
MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who will be on the ballot for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in November started with four Democrats and four Republicans, including incumbent Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer. Missouri's 3rd Congressional District covers the eastern and central portions of the state. It covers Callaway, Camden,...
TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Missouri's 2022 back-to-school tax-free weekend starts Aug. 5, includes supplies, clothes and diapers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The back-to-school supplies are crowding aisles at many stores. Keep in mind that Missouri's back-to-school sales tax holiday by law begins on the first Friday in August, and continues through the following Sunday. This year's event starts Aug. 5. Certain back-to-school items, such as clothing,...
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
kbsi23.com
What’s on the ballot for Aug. 2 Missouri primary
(KBSI) – Missouri’s statewide primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Check your voter registration and polling place. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:. Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local...
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt in Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication: A well-funded, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services publishes report on Maternal Mortality in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has published A Multi-Year Look at Maternal Mortality in Missouri: 2017-2019 Annual Report on behalf of the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review board. The report is an aggregate of three years’ worth of work of the PAMR and is based on the most recent data available.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
St. Charles' first standalone Chick-Fil-A is on the way, mayor says
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The city of St. Charles will get its first standalone Chick-Fil-A as part of a retail development that also includes up to three other fast-food restaurants. The four-restaurant complex is under construction at 2010 Zumbehl Road, near the intersection with Interstate 70. A Chipotle Mexican...
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
