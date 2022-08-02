ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Teacher Turnover Is Very High In Missouri. Will New Survey Clear Things Up?

By Tim Thomas
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on awesome923.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri eases requirement for substitutes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
kttn.com

University of Missouri Extension on using corn silage as a forage.

An emergency feeding situation is shaping up for Missouri’s beef producers because of the drought. The University of Missouri Extension recently hosted University of Wisconsin agronomist Joe Lauer on the MU Extension Forage and Livestock Hour to discuss his research on corn silage as a forage. Lauer talked about...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Board Of Education#St Louis Public Radio#Blue Ribbon Commission
KOLR10 News

Here is when school starts in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kbsi23.com

What’s on the ballot for Aug. 2 Missouri primary

(KBSI) – Missouri’s statewide primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Check your voter registration and polling place. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:. Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy