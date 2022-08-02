Teacher Turnover Is Very High In Missouri. Will New Survey Clear Things Up?

Read on kxkx.com
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Kansas Votes To Protect Abortion Rights. How Would Missouri Vote?
Aug 2nd was Election Day for a few states, including Missouri and our state to the west, Kansas. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs Wade, essentially putting those decisions in the hands of the states. Kansas has been a very conservative state, and on the ballot on Tuesday, people had a chance to vote on abortion rights.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
'It really takes all hands on deck': What Kansas abortion vote means for Missouri, other states
ST. LOUIS — When the results came in Tuesday night, there were hugs of celebration and loss surrounding the failed voter initiative to restrict abortion access in Kansas. The votes came out strong against the measure to remove a key privacy right from the state constitution, at times pushing the percentage as high as 60%.
University of Missouri Extension on using corn silage as a forage.
An emergency feeding situation is shaping up for Missouri’s beef producers because of the drought. The University of Missouri Extension recently hosted University of Wisconsin agronomist Joe Lauer on the MU Extension Forage and Livestock Hour to discuss his research on corn silage as a forage. Lauer talked about...
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
August Primary Elections are done. This is what Missouri November Ballots could look like.
West Plains, Mo. – The August Primary Elections are completed and unofficial results are out. Election results usually take between three and five days to become official and we are now getting a peak as whom will appear on the November Midterm Election. Running for US Senate for the...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
What’s on the ballot for Aug. 2 Missouri primary
(KBSI) – Missouri’s statewide primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Check your voter registration and polling place. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:. Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local...
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt in Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication: A well-funded, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled...
Missouri primary results: Eric Schmitt projected as winner of Republican nomination for Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to an NBC News projection, Eric Schmitt will be the Republican candidate to compete in the November general election for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat. Senator Roy Blunt's retirement leaves an open seat in the U.S. Senate and dozens of Republican elected officials and newcomers...
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services publishes report on Maternal Mortality in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has published A Multi-Year Look at Maternal Mortality in Missouri: 2017-2019 Annual Report on behalf of the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review board. The report is an aggregate of three years’ worth of work of the PAMR and is based on the most recent data available.
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times
The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
