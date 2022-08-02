Every Element of Construction is Precisely Crafted in this $9,800,000 Oasis in Paia

Read on luxury-houses.net
Maui County home sales cool in June; single-family home median sales price at $1.1 million
Maui County home sales fell by more than 50% for condos and 20% for single-family houses last month, as rising mortgage rates and record-high sales prices pushed out buyers. Still, Julyʻs median sales price for single-family homes rose 5% year over year to $1.1 million, according to the Realtors Association of Maui report released Wednesday. Condos were up 11% to $789,500 compared with the same month last year.
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Maui managed retreat fund would come to rescue when infrastructure falls into ocean
West Maui has nine condo complexes at risk of falling into the ocean. The road fronting Kaʻopala Bay, along with water and sewer lines, may soon be under water. And many West Maui county parks are threatened by coastal erosion. That’s why Council Member Tamara Paltin, whose residency seat...
Waipuilani Beach parking lot to close for re-striping
Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced improvements to be made to the parking lot at Waipuilani Beach in Kihei.
DOT: Neighbor Islands see significant spike in deadly crashes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the state Department of Transportation shows a significant increase in traffic fatalities on Neighbor Islands from January to July compared to 2021. So far, the state reported 70 traffic-related deaths compared to 52 during the same time period last year. While Oahu accounts for...
Rising number of traffic deaths triggers new call for safety
Whether it's by car, moped or even scooters, the Hawaii Department of Transportation is seeing an alarming increase in traffic deaths. There's been 70 so far this year compared to 52 during the same time in 2021.
Harley rider hospitalized in Maui accident
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after an accident on Piilani Highway in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
Property manager recounts call with man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial continues Tuesday for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend more than eight years ago on Maui. The jury heard opening statements on Monday. Bernard Brown pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve. The mother of three was last seen...
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center has new Chief Medical Officer
Andrew Van Wieren MD, FACP, is the new Chief Medical Officer of Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center in Wailuku. Dr. Van Wieren previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Esperanza Health Centers, a federally-qualified health center in Chicago with about 80 medical and behavioral health providers and nearly 50,000 patients.
Maui County Council committee votes to reject lawsuit from Don Guzman
After testifiers recounted traumatic stories, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday voted against taking action on a lawsuit by the county’s former prosecuting attorney who was fired over workplace violence. The Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee voted 9-0 to file a resolution to authorize an undisclosed settlement...
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Piʻilani Highway crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as the result of a crash on the Piʻilani Highway on Saturday night. The collision was reported at around 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on the highway, about 549 feet south of Kūlanihākoʻi Street in Kīhei.
