Every Element of Construction is Precisely Crafted in this $9,800,000 Oasis in Paia

Maui County home sales fell by more than 50% for condos and 20% for single-family houses last month, as rising mortgage rates and record-high sales prices pushed out buyers. Still, Julyʻs median sales price for single-family homes rose 5% year over year to $1.1 million, according to the Realtors Association of Maui report released Wednesday. Condos were up 11% to $789,500 compared with the same month last year.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO