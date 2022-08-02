Spectacular One-of-a-kind Masterpiece with Ocean Views throughout in Long Beach Township Hits Market for $13,900,000

Read on luxury-houses.net
Stunning 15 Million Dollar Long Branch, NJ Home Hides A Secret In Its Walls
Hopefully in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy. In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford. And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can...
Hidden Gem: Teresa’s Osaka Asian Bistro One of the Best Sushi Houses at the Jersey Shore
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Are you looking for fresh, delicious-tasting sushi during your next trip...
Township Wide Yard Sale in Brick This Weekend
BRICK, NJ – Brick Township’s Second Annual Town-Wide Yard Sale will take place on Saturday,...
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
roi-nj.com
Kushner Cos. receives approval for 107-key WAVE SPA Hotel at Pier Village development in Long Branch
Pier Village, located at the Jersey Shore’s oceanfront beach town of Long Branch, will soon have another hotel added to its community. Last week, Kushner Cos. said it received approval for the WAVE SPA Hotel — a to-be-built, 107-key hotel that will include a full-service spa, indoor and outdoor infinity pools, bar/restaurant and a rooftop sun deck. This property maximizes views to the Atlantic Ocean and has direct access to the beach.
thesandpaper.net
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet
How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE HOMES EXPERIENCING UNKNOWN ELECTRICAL PROBLEM
Emergency responders as well as JCP&L are on the 0 block of Cardinal with multiple homes in a row experiencing an electrical problem. We do not have details on the issue. Should additional information become available we will update our page.
NJ has a ‘shoulder season’ at the shore: Here’s what’s in store
In a little over a month from now, the summer season will be officially over. People will be trading in their bathing suits for backpacks and heading back to school. But, this doesn’t mean the Jersey Shore isn’t completely off limits. Believe it or not, there’s still a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
thesandpaper.net
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
My View of the Amazing Kites at Kite Fest at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
It is a truly amazing festival and it's happening today (8/2/22) at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This is one event this summer you do not want to miss on the beach. The event is Kite Fest and it's happening today (8/2/22) from 11 am to...
Delicious! The Best Donut Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut and yes that's a nice treat. A coffee and a donut do hand and hand like milk and cookies lol the thing is where do you go for the best donuts here in Ocean County?. You at home responded via our social...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Environmental Study Shows Jackson Market Illegally Built Parking, Filled in Wetlands
JACKSON, NJ – An environmental study performed by Stonefield Engineering and Design, LLC has found...
ALERT CENTER: Sand tiger shark caught by fisherman at Jersey Shore; released back into the ocean
A sand tiger shark was caught by a fisherman in Sea Isle City and released back into the ocean.
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
Jackson zoners deny density variance for proposed 48-home development
JACKSON — Five members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have voted to deny an application that sought a density variance related to a property at 443 Leesville Road between Burke and Diamond roads in Jackson. At the conclusion of a four-hour meeting on Aug. 3, a motion...
