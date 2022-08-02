ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Township, NJ

Spectacular One-of-a-kind Masterpiece with Ocean Views throughout in Long Beach Township Hits Market for $13,900,000

luxury-houses.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on luxury-houses.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
Long Beach Township, NJ
Business
Long Beach Township, NJ
Real Estate
roi-nj.com

Kushner Cos. receives approval for 107-key WAVE SPA Hotel at Pier Village development in Long Branch

Pier Village, located at the Jersey Shore’s oceanfront beach town of Long Branch, will soon have another hotel added to its community. Last week, Kushner Cos. said it received approval for the WAVE SPA Hotel — a to-be-built, 107-key hotel that will include a full-service spa, indoor and outdoor infinity pools, bar/restaurant and a rooftop sun deck. This property maximizes views to the Atlantic Ocean and has direct access to the beach.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet

How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Blvd#Realtors#Waterfalls#Oceanfront#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Ocean Views#Lbi
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy