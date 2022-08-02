CPS, AB lifts the ‘CENSPORTS’ overall championship trophy

Read on thelivenagpur.com
Sis, boom, bah!
It’s less than an month away to the first Oxford High School varsity football game. And, not only will the gridiron heroes be ready for Romeo High School, so will the varsity cheer squad. According to cheer coach Alanna Weber, the squad has been working on their routines in the high school gym, two days a week. The Wildcats’ first sideline routines will be at Romeo on Aug. 26. Photo by D. Rush.
