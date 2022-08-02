Read on www.fox43.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hilltown.org
Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal
Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
wlvr.org
Das Awkscht Fescht highlights classic cars from across the pond at Macungie Memorial Park
Das Awkscht Fest revved up Friday to kick off its part in one of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest festival weekends. This year, organizers hope to draw in crowds to Macungie Memorial Park with a focus that goes ‘across the pond.’. British and European cars will take the highlight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PennDOT to preview plans for Sans Souci reconstruction in Hanover Twp.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. PennDOT officials will be hosting an open house later this month regarding a proposed reconstruction of the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township set to start in 2025. Plans will be displayed for public viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
PhillyBite
Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County
- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
wkok.com
Northumberland and Montour Counties with High COVID Levels
ATLANTA – Two Valley counties are now experiencing ‘high’ levels of COVID spread in the past week. The CDC updated on its website Friday Montour County remains in the high category, and Northumberland County is experiencing ‘high’ spread of the virus for the first time in weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
JIM THORPE, Pa. — The home along Center Avenue in Jim Thorpe has been in Judy Williams' family for as long as she can remember. But she said her home is now being threatened by the property next door. Not only is it an eyesore, but Williams said the...
Helicopter crashes in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
Daily Local News
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
skooknews.com
Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Schuylkill County After Quick 1 to 2 Inches of Rain Friday Afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Schuylkill County. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Area's of Schuylkill County. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Comments / 0