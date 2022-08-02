ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
Schuylkill Haven, PA
hilltown.org

Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal

Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Helicopter crashes in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA

