Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid today with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms

KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hazy, Hot and Humid Weekend
A weak upper level disturbance will keep some small shower and thunderstorm chances around for Friday. High pressure aloft will build into the Mid South this weekend pushing highs back well into the 90s to around 100° with little chance of rain. The ridge will weaken early next week...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heating back up
TONIGHT: Plenty of rain fell over north Arkansas, but all of it missed Little Rock Thursday. Clouds kept temperatures in the 80s for the afternoon. Those clouds will continue to lessen through the evening and overnight with low in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: More sunshine Friday with overall, mostly sunny...
KARK
Friday Morning WebCast: Into the 90s with scattered showers/thunderstorms
Upper 70s this morning, and then it’ll almost be 90° by Noon. Little Rock will top out at 92° this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. It will be hot and humid this weekend with only isolated showers and thunderstorms. Higher rain chances...
KARK
Thursday Morning WebCast: 60% chance of rain today
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already moved into Northeast Arkansas early this morning. Some rain could be in parts of Central Arkansas by 9:00 or 10:00. Little Rock’s highest chance of rain will come at Noon today. With the cloud cover and expected rain, Little Rock should avoid hitting 90°. The forecasted high temperature for Little Rock is 88° today.
talkbusiness.net
Drought disaster declared in parts of the state even as more rain falls
A second round of rain showers soaked many parts of the Arkansas Delta on Thursday (Aug. 4), but nearly two months of severe drought prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a drought disaster for parts of the state. Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties and 11 neighboring...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see strong storms, wind gusts of 60 mph
Parts of Oklahoma have seen rain Thursday morning and during the early afternoon hours, but some could see strong storms this evening. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the rain will be on and off throughout the day, and the risk of strong and possibly damaging storms increases Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat is strong winds that could reach 60 mph.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A chance of rain through 2 PM
Scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through 2 PM then begin to taper off. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy and heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°. Hotter temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms...
KARK
July Stats: Hottest since 2012, driest in two years
The preliminary monthly stats for July are in, and to no surprise – it was a hot month. Overall, the majority of July was warmer than average in Little Rock, with two days below average, two days average and 27 days above. July 2022 also had more days at...
Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Las Vegas valley, signaling more rain, winds and flooding this monsoon season.
magnoliareporter.com
Last weekend’s rain was helpful to Arkansas farmers, ranchers, but more rain would be welcome
The rain that fell during the last weekend of July was helpful, but more rain would go a long way to reviving pastures and helping soybeans fill pods and rice fill grain heads. EMERGENCY LOANS. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered light showers this morning; low 90s this afternoon
Our Monday is starting in the mid-70s. It will get into the low 80s around 10:00, but light showers will also be developing around this time too. The highest chance of rain this morning will be around 10:00. It will taper off early this afternoon, but it will remain mostly cloudy. It will also heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°.
Few strong storms possible tonight
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for Southern Kentucky and portions of Middle Tennessee for early Tuesday morning.
KARK
Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer. According to AAA, the state average Thursday for a gallon of regular gas is $3.70, which is a 16 cent-drop from last week and a 66 cent-decrease from last month.
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
abc7amarillo.com
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
Getting ready for Arkansas Tax-Free Weekend
Many in Arkansas are getting ready to save money while spending money as they prepare their kids in getting back to school.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
