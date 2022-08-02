ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid today with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms

By Pat Walker
KARK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hazy, Hot and Humid Weekend

A weak upper level disturbance will keep some small shower and thunderstorm chances around for Friday. High pressure aloft will build into the Mid South this weekend pushing highs back well into the 90s to around 100° with little chance of rain. The ridge will weaken early next week...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heating back up

TONIGHT: Plenty of rain fell over north Arkansas, but all of it missed Little Rock Thursday. Clouds kept temperatures in the 80s for the afternoon. Those clouds will continue to lessen through the evening and overnight with low in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: More sunshine Friday with overall, mostly sunny...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Thursday Morning WebCast: 60% chance of rain today

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have already moved into Northeast Arkansas early this morning. Some rain could be in parts of Central Arkansas by 9:00 or 10:00. Little Rock’s highest chance of rain will come at Noon today. With the cloud cover and expected rain, Little Rock should avoid hitting 90°. The forecasted high temperature for Little Rock is 88° today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
talkbusiness.net

Drought disaster declared in parts of the state even as more rain falls

A second round of rain showers soaked many parts of the Arkansas Delta on Thursday (Aug. 4), but nearly two months of severe drought prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a drought disaster for parts of the state. Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties and 11 neighboring...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see strong storms, wind gusts of 60 mph

Parts of Oklahoma have seen rain Thursday morning and during the early afternoon hours, but some could see strong storms this evening. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the rain will be on and off throughout the day, and the risk of strong and possibly damaging storms increases Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat is strong winds that could reach 60 mph.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A chance of rain through 2 PM

Scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through 2 PM then begin to taper off. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy and heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°. Hotter temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

July Stats: Hottest since 2012, driest in two years

The preliminary monthly stats for July are in, and to no surprise – it was a hot month. Overall, the majority of July was warmer than average in Little Rock, with two days below average, two days average and 27 days above. July 2022 also had more days at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Humid
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered light showers this morning; low 90s this afternoon

Our Monday is starting in the mid-70s. It will get into the low 80s around 10:00, but light showers will also be developing around this time too. The highest chance of rain this morning will be around 10:00. It will taper off early this afternoon, but it will remain mostly cloudy. It will also heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KARK

Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer. According to AAA, the state average Thursday for a gallon of regular gas is $3.70, which is a 16 cent-drop from last week and a 66 cent-decrease from last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy