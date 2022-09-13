All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After last night’s epic Vogue World extravaganza, it’s hard to shift our focus to anything but the fabulous fall fashion that strutted down the cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District here in New York City. That being said, there was one eye-catching accessory paired with almost every look that we couldn’t help but take note of: clunky platform combat boots. Even more so, the chunky boot style was paired with some of the show’s glittering finale dresses—metallic sheaths that lit up the entirety of lower Manhattan. This juxtaposition of a toughened-up shoe with an elegant evening dress is one fall fashion trend that we can gladly get behind this season. Platform combat boots weren’t only just saved for the last looks, they were also worn earlier on in the show with dresses that may have sparkled less but were equally as glamorous.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO