Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
This Pore-Blurring Primer Went So Viral on TikTok, Sephora Can’t Keep It In Stock
As a dry-skin girlie, I generally look past any “pore-reducing” products because enlarged pores just aren’t one of my issues. Well, it turns out I was missing out this entire time. Or maybe Caliray’s So Blown Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer is just that good. I’m a big fan of the brand’s other products so when I received the primer, I gave it a shot. And I haven’t stopped wearing it since. It turns out, I’m not the only one impressed with the skin-blurring formula. TikTokers went crazy for it. So crazy in fact, it sold out at Sephora. Here’s the deal....
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17 viral beauty products our editors have tried and loved
TikTok is a treasure trove of amazing makeup, skin care and hair care recommendations that promise to level up your routine — and we’re not immune to the influence of a viral find. We’ve tried a number of viral beauty products, and we’re sharing the top picks that have lived up to the hype.
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The 24 best camping tents, according to tent experts
We interviewed experts on what to consider when buying a tent — from backpacking and luxury tents to family and car camping tents. Here’s what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stop Spending Hundreds Of Dollars On Lululemon – These $22 Leggings Are Just As Good
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Leggings are a wardrobe essential. They come in handy whether you’re heading to the gym, running errands, or just lounging around the house. Finding a quality pair can be a challenge though, and relying on brands like Lululemon isn’t exactly budget-friendly.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Fashion from Free People, UGG, Zella and More
Fall fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-summer savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big sale has deals up to 60% off.
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
AOL Corp
'I look younger!' — 55+ year-old shoppers swear by Fran Drescher's $32 primer for smooth skin
The Nanny has been off the air for over two decades, but we are still obsessed with Fran Drescher — her voice (duh), her style, and her secrets to keeping her complexion gorgeously youthful and radiant. While we can't easily obtain the first two, her glowing skin isn't much...
Allure
Best of Beauty 2022: Nails
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The nails category is constantly evolving — so we decided to also evolve the way we give out Best of Beauty Awards to the wide selection of polishes, press-ons, cuticle care products, and removers that made their way across our desks this year. Instead of splitting winners up by color, we're shifting the focus to what the formulas can do for you. After all, one person's favorite cherry red might be another person's crimson nightmare… but we're pretty confident everyone can appreciate a polish that stays chip-free for a full workweek.
healio.com
Tool for measuring bone fragility in older women receives breakthrough device designation
The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to a clinical tool for determining bone fragility and fracture risk for older women, according to an industry press release. OssView (CurveBeam AI, Ltd.) is a clinical aid that calculates a structural fragility score to determine bone microstructural deterioration in women aged older...
You Can Shop the Platform Combat Boots Worn by the Supermodels on the Vogue World Runway
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After last night’s epic Vogue World extravaganza, it’s hard to shift our focus to anything but the fabulous fall fashion that strutted down the cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District here in New York City. That being said, there was one eye-catching accessory paired with almost every look that we couldn’t help but take note of: clunky platform combat boots. Even more so, the chunky boot style was paired with some of the show’s glittering finale dresses—metallic sheaths that lit up the entirety of lower Manhattan. This juxtaposition of a toughened-up shoe with an elegant evening dress is one fall fashion trend that we can gladly get behind this season. Platform combat boots weren’t only just saved for the last looks, they were also worn earlier on in the show with dresses that may have sparkled less but were equally as glamorous.
BHG
Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility
As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Has $19 Leggings & More New Drops!
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time
I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
Daily Beast
Tinted Sunscreens Are On The Rise, and Tula’s Is The Best One Out There
My makeup bag is full of committed relationships. There is the MAC eyeliner I’ve worn since I was a teenager, my favorite $5 Maybelline mascara, the MERIT Beauty blush that blends perfectly into my skin, and an Hourglass palette that gives me a gorgeous glow. But, try as I may, I’m very non-committal when it comes to foundation.
Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Their Natural Lashes ‘Look Like Falsies’
We’ve covered our fair share of TikTok-viral mascaras. Your lashes might get mistaken for falsies when you wear Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara, and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara will have you canceling your lash extension appointment. These are both super affordable and effective formulas that should go straight into your makeup bag. However, you should also give Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara a go, and we’ll tell you (and show you) why. @eden.stander Its always a new mascara from me haha but this time I don’t think I’ll be changing it 🤩 #33333 #mascara ♬ original sound – Pakthapeon...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0