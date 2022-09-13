ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
StyleCaster

This Pore-Blurring Primer Went So Viral on TikTok, Sephora Can’t Keep It In Stock

As a dry-skin girlie, I generally look past any “pore-reducing” products because enlarged pores just aren’t one of my issues. Well, it turns out I was missing out this entire time. Or maybe Caliray’s So Blown Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer is just that good. I’m a big fan of the brand’s other products so when I received the primer, I gave it a shot. And I haven’t stopped wearing it since. It turns out, I’m not the only one impressed with the skin-blurring formula. TikTokers went crazy for it. So crazy in fact, it sold out at Sephora. Here’s the deal....
CNN

17 viral beauty products our editors have tried and loved

TikTok is a treasure trove of amazing makeup, skin care and hair care recommendations that promise to level up your routine — and we’re not immune to the influence of a viral find. We’ve tried a number of viral beauty products, and we’re sharing the top picks that have lived up to the hype.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
HollywoodLife

Stop Spending Hundreds Of Dollars On Lululemon – These $22 Leggings Are Just As Good

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Leggings are a wardrobe essential. They come in handy whether you’re heading to the gym, running errands, or just lounging around the house. Finding a quality pair can be a challenge though, and relying on brands like Lululemon isn’t exactly budget-friendly.
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Fashion from Free People, UGG, Zella and More

Fall fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-summer savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big sale has deals up to 60% off.
Allure

Best of Beauty 2022: Nails

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The nails category is constantly evolving — so we decided to also evolve the way we give out Best of Beauty Awards to the wide selection of polishes, press-ons, cuticle care products, and removers that made their way across our desks this year. Instead of splitting winners up by color, we're shifting the focus to what the formulas can do for you. After all, one person's favorite cherry red might be another person's crimson nightmare… but we're pretty confident everyone can appreciate a polish that stays chip-free for a full workweek.
Vogue Magazine

You Can Shop the Platform Combat Boots Worn by the Supermodels on the Vogue World Runway

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After last night’s epic Vogue World extravaganza, it’s hard to shift our focus to anything but the fabulous fall fashion that strutted down the cobblestone streets of the Meatpacking District here in New York City. That being said, there was one eye-catching accessory paired with almost every look that we couldn’t help but take note of: clunky platform combat boots. Even more so, the chunky boot style was paired with some of the show’s glittering finale dresses—metallic sheaths that lit up the entirety of lower Manhattan. This juxtaposition of a toughened-up shoe with an elegant evening dress is one fall fashion trend that we can gladly get behind this season. Platform combat boots weren’t only just saved for the last looks, they were also worn earlier on in the show with dresses that may have sparkled less but were equally as glamorous.
BHG

Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.
The Guardian

The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time

I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
Daily Beast

Tinted Sunscreens Are On The Rise, and Tula’s Is The Best One Out There

My makeup bag is full of committed relationships. There is the MAC eyeliner I’ve worn since I was a teenager, my favorite $5 Maybelline mascara, the MERIT Beauty blush that blends perfectly into my skin, and an Hourglass palette that gives me a gorgeous glow. But, try as I may, I’m very non-committal when it comes to foundation.
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Their Natural Lashes ‘Look Like Falsies’

We’ve covered our fair share of TikTok-viral mascaras. Your lashes might get mistaken for falsies when you wear Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara, and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara will have you canceling your lash extension appointment. These are both super affordable and effective formulas that should go straight into your makeup bag. However, you should also give Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara a go, and we’ll tell you (and show you) why. @eden.stander Its always a new mascara from me haha but this time I don’t think I’ll be changing it 🤩 #33333 #mascara ♬ original sound – Pakthapeon...
CNN

CNN

