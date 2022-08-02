This 2-year-old is unable to walk. He's one of 6 million on the brink of starvation

A California country music guitarist is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked in May. Jason Lawless, known as Jay to his friends, was so badly injured that he could not even communicate during his first three weeks in the hospital, his best friend Jacqueline Jacobs said. Jacobs organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. His friends organized a benefit concert at the Gaslamp Restaurant & Bar in Long Beach, California on Thursday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO