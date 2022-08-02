35 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

Read on njmom.com
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel Maven
New Jersey Monthly
The Best Food Events in New Jersey This August
August 1-31 August is National Rum Month, and the Shannon Rose is embracing the spirit at both of its Garden State locations. From August 1-31, guests can enjoy tiki cocktails, rum fishbowls and special tropical cuisine. Open daily at 11 am. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey; 201-962-7602. 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton; 973-284-0200.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ
&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
Exciting New Shops and Restaurants are Coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, NJ
There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021 Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid...
visitprinceton.org
Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County
If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
National Night Out: A night to enjoy good eats, become ‘familiar with’ police, community
When Faith Jasper was asked about her favorite part of Lawrence Township’s National Night Out celebration, her quick answer was “the food.”. “I liked the hot dogs. I liked the music, people talking and the bounce house. It was really fun,” the 12-year-old girl said of the event, held Aug. 2 on the front lawn of the Lawrence Township Municipal Complex.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
New Jersey Monthly
Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More
Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
