Elizabeth Warren wants to let 16- and 17-year-olds pre-register to vote
"Young people are the future of America, and with voting rights under attack across the country, we must do everything we can to ensure they can exercise their right to vote." U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she wants to better protect the youth vote. On Monday, the senior senator from...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Senate passes burn pit legislation to expand veteran health care
The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's...
Democrats have no appetite for yanking Manchin’s gavel
Democrats have little interest in removing Sen. Joe Manchin from the Energy and Natural Resources chair, despite calls from the environmental community to oust the Democratic West Virginia senator after he killed climate legislation last week. Many Democratic senators are trying to avoid talking about Manchin, given that they still...
POLITICO
Hill mourns Walorski and two aides
A TERRIBLE LOSS — The flags fly at half mast today on Capitol Hill as colleagues mourn Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died suddenly yesterday. We have much more on that below. CHANGE IS IN THE AIR— …for the Democrats’ signature climate, tax and health care bill.
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Josh Hawley, senator who ran from Capitol mob, mocked by home paper
Kansas City Star editorial excoriates Republican as ‘laughingstock’ as memes based on January 6 video proliferate
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Blocks Bill Protecting Right To Birth Control
Republican lawmakers are celebrating the end of nationwide abortion rights while blocking federal protections for birth control.
Bill O'Reilly Defends Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Against Man Who Heckled Her
Former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly came to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's defense on Thursday after the congresswoman was heckled on the steps of the Capitol this week. On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez was filmed going up the Capitol steps by a man who repeatedly called her his "favorite big booty Latina." "I...
AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill
Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
POLITICO
If Joe Biden makes the "controversial" judicial nomination of a GOP lawyer who's worked against abortion access, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair isn't guaranteeing a hearing.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
Sanders, Warren decline to comment on Pelosi’s Taiwan trip as Senate colleagues praise speaker’s move
FIRST ON FOX: Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., both declined to comment on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., trip to Taiwan amid increased tensions between the U.S. and China. Fox News Digital asked both Sanders and Warren in the Senate-side basement of the U.S. Capitol...
Senate GOP backtracks after veterans bill firestorm
Republican leaders are promising a veterans' health care bill blocked by most of their members will pass this week, even as some still blame Democrats for the blockade.
Manchin to Sinema: Believe in this bill
All eyes have now turned to the Arizona Democrat to see if she will support the legislation agreed to last week.
In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill
Originally published July 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world. In...
Washington Examiner
Bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries back Manchin-Schumer bill
A bipartisan group of former Treasury chiefs has issued a statement in support of the new Democratic inflation legislation. The statement is signed by Timothy Geithner, Jacob Lew, Henry Paulson, Robert Rubin, and Larry Summers and comes as Republicans tear into the legislation by arguing that it would not meaningfully reduce inflation and would rather result in higher tax burdens for middle-class workers.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signs off on Democrats’ big agenda bill, paving the way for Senate passage
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signed off on sweeping Democratic legislation Thursday that would provide new spending to mitigate climate change and extend health care access while taxing corporations. The Arizona Democrat's announcement likely unlocks the votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate. Sinema said her support came after Democratic...
Senate Democrats prepare to vote on key legislation ahead of August recess
The Senate is preparing to vote on several key pieces of legislation before the August recess, including Democrats’ spending bill and a bill that would provide more access to health care for veterans. NBC News’ Scott Wong has the details. Aug. 2, 2022.
Rep. McMorris Rodgers readies for town hall, fights dam breaching
(The Center Square) - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, invites area residents to a town hall next week for a dialogue about current events and issues of importance to them. “A Conversation with Cathy” takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Centennial...
