Connecticut State

The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
eenews.net

Democrats have no appetite for yanking Manchin’s gavel

Democrats have little interest in removing Sen. Joe Manchin from the Energy and Natural Resources chair, despite calls from the environmental community to oust the Democratic West Virginia senator after he killed climate legislation last week. Many Democratic senators are trying to avoid talking about Manchin, given that they still...
POLITICO

Hill mourns Walorski and two aides

A TERRIBLE LOSS — The flags fly at half mast today on Capitol Hill as colleagues mourn Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died suddenly yesterday. We have much more on that below. CHANGE IS IN THE AIR— …for the Democrats’ signature climate, tax and health care bill.
The Independent

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
POLITICO

If Joe Biden makes the "controversial" judicial nomination of a GOP lawyer who's worked against abortion access, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair isn't guaranteeing a hearing.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
Washington Examiner

Bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries back Manchin-Schumer bill

A bipartisan group of former Treasury chiefs has issued a statement in support of the new Democratic inflation legislation. The statement is signed by Timothy Geithner, Jacob Lew, Henry Paulson, Robert Rubin, and Larry Summers and comes as Republicans tear into the legislation by arguing that it would not meaningfully reduce inflation and would rather result in higher tax burdens for middle-class workers.
