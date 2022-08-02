ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Science Says 1% Of The World Is Autistic

Women can be autistic too. In some parts of the world and society, autism is still thought to occur only in men and boys. Of course, this is not the case but because of this misconception, women and girls obviously have it harder in this hypersocial society that is set up for extroverts.

