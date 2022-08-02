Ponzi Forsage Founders to Appear in Court for $300M Crypto Fraud

Read on coinquora.com
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
SEC Charges 11 People In $300M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting an allegedly fraudulent crypto-focused pyramid & Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors. Forsage scheme allowed retail investors to enter transactions via smart contracts that operated on the Ethereum (ETH/USD), Tron...
decrypt.co
ICO Pitchmen Sentenced to Prison for $1.9 Million Crypto Scam
Two founders of the cryptocurrency DROP previously pled guilty to securities fraud. Two crypto founders were sentenced to federal prison Monday for scamming investors out of $1.9 million. According to a release published by the U.S. Attorney’s office in California, Jeremy McAlpine and Zachary Matar have been convicted of securities...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player
The crypto industry is currently going through a crisis that has already crushed some major players like hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and lenders Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. After losing over $2 trillion in less than nine months, the cryptocurrency market has more or less stabilized over the past...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
3 Cryptos to Buy and Hold During a Crypto Winter
These valuable networks possess characteristics that should help them weather the storm.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
blockchain.news
SEC Sues 11 Individuals involving Forsage Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against 11 alleged masterminds of the popular Forsage crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme. As announced by the commission, the charges were filed in the United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois, and it involved four of the platform’s founders living outside of the US and 11 residents in America.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Dogecoin Founder And Vitalik Buterin Differ Over Calling Out Crypto Scammers
Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin thinks that calling out the crypto industry’s scammers is worth it, but Dogecoin DOGE/USD cofounder Billy Markus isn’t so sure. What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin encouraged his followers to call out scammers even if they receive hateful replies at that moment. According to him, time eventually “vindicates you” when the truth about the scammers comes to light.
Cryptocurrency fraud scheme busted by US securities agency
The pyramid scheme cheated investors out of $300m worldwide over more than two years
dailyhodl.com
Former Coinbase Product Manager Accused of Insider Trading Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Federal Court
The former Coinbase product manager accused of insider trading is reportedly pleading not guilty to the charges filed against him. According to court records, prosecutors allege that Ishan Wahi disclosed Coinbase’s incoming token listings to his brother, Nikhil Wahi, and a friend, Sameer Ramani. Since the price of newly...
Engadget
'Axie Infinity' CEO moved $3 million in crypto tokens before disclosing massive hack
On March 23rd, hackers broke into Axie Infinity's Ronin network to steal Ethereum and USDC stablecoins that were then worth over $600 million. In response to the massive theft, Axie developer Sky Mavis disabled token withdrawal — but apparently not before its CEO moved $3 million worth of Axie's main token, AXS, into Binance. According to Bloomberg, company CEO and co-founder Trung Nguyen made the large transfer mere hours before Sky Mavis disclosed on March 29th that the "play to earn" game was hacked.
financefeeds.com
Coinbase introduces Ethereum staking rewards for US institutions
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, will open an option for its US domestic institutional clients to stake Ethereum (ETH). This move, which Coinbase says it provides another crypto on-ramp to institutions looking to enter the crypto space, comes in anticipation of the Ethereum network’s long-promised shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to the proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol.
